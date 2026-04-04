Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike said he would have “shot” a Channels TV journalist, Seun Okinbaloye, for suggesting that President Bola Tinubu and the APC were plotting to create a one-party state in Nigeria.

Mr Wike made the remarks on Friday while speaking with journalists in Abuja which was broadcast live on various TV stations.

Okinbaloye’s comments

Following the controversial de-recognition of David Mark-led national executive of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Okinbaloye, while anchoring Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, expressed concern over the consequences of Nigeria transiting into a one-party state.

“I am particularly pained because what makes the race (elections) very interesting is when it is competitive, not when only one party stands in the middle of the ballot.

“There are a lot of experienced men in the ADC…particularly, it (ADC) looks like one of the hopes of the opposition going into 2027,” the journalist said.

“If this hope is dashed, we are doomed democratically.”

Wike fumes

In his reaction, Mr Wike said he would have shot Mr Okinbaloye for allegedly taking a position on the issue of a one-party state and the ADC leadership crisis.

“I was surprised yesterday (Thursday); totally surprised when I was watching Politics Today. Seun (Okinbaloye), if there was any way to break the screen, I would have shot him,” the FCT minister said.

He contended that, as a journalist, Mr Okinbaloye was not supposed to present his personal opinion, maintaining that such conduct is unprofessional.

“You are an interviewer; you are now telling them your own views… which means you have already taken a position,” he stated.

Mr Wike, however, clarified later that he had no intention to physically harm Mr Okinbaloye, but his expression was borne out of anger over the journalist’s conduct.

‘Withdraw it now and apologise,’ Amnesty International reacts

Reacting to the incident in a statement on Saturday, Amnesty International Nigeria described Mr Wike’s remarks as “reckless and violent.”

The human rights group explained that the remarks from the FCT minister violated Nigeria’s broadcasting code.

It noted that the National Broadcasting Commission is tasked to enforce the code.

“What Wike said carries the danger of normalizing violence and encouraging the targeting of journalists for just doing their job.

“This level of violent intent coming from a member of Nigeria’s federal cabinet is unlawful and unacceptable,” Amnesty said.

The group asked the FCT minister to withdraw the statement and apologise immediately.

“The Nigerian authorities must stop condoning such lawless acts when they come from those close to power or the ruling party,” it said.