The United Arab Emirates has disclosed that Nigerians are among the 141 people injured in Iranian strikes on the country in the past two weeks.

The UAE Ministry of Defence, in a statement on X on Saturday, said several foreign nationals, including Nigerians, sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attacks. At least six other people have been killed in the strikes on the UAE.

Although the ministry did not provide information on the number of Nigerians injured, it noted that they were among the 141 foreigners who suffered minor to moderate injuries.

It stated that these incidents were recorded among residents and workers from several countries.

The UAE, particularly Dubai, is a popular destination for Nigerian tourists.

Aside from Nigeria, nationals affected include those from Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, and Afghanistan.

It also identified nationals from Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia and Sweden.

‎”These attacks have resulted in 6 fatalities of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals,” it added.

The UAE, alongside other Gulf states, were drawn into the war after Iran’s retaliatory strikes targeted US bases across the Gulf.

At least 13 American soldiers have been killed in the war.

Apart from US bases and interests in the Gulf, Iran has also fired missiles and drones at Israel, killing at least 14 people and injuring hundreds of others.

In Iran, over 1,400 people have been killed and thousands of others injured.

Three weeks into the war, the Gulf states remain caught in the crossfire. Targeted strikes are intensifying as casualties increase across the Gulf.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Iranians strikes have affected ports, hotels, oil facilities and apartment buildings in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

In its recent statement, the ministry said the UAE air defences have so far intercepted 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1600 UAVs from Iran.

“UAE air defence systems on 14th March engaged 9 ballistic missiles and 33 UAVs launched from Iran.”

It described the attacks as “blatant Iranian aggression.”

The ministry further noted that the country “remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.”