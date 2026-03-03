Amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, the Nigerian embassy in Kuwait has urged citizens in the region to take safety precautions to avoid becoming casualties.

The Nigerian Mission, in a statement shared by an official on Tuesday but dated 1 March, said it is closely monitoring the situation, noting that Nigerians residing in or visiting the region must also do the same.

It urged the Nigerian community in Kuwait and Bahrain to monitor “local news and official Kuwaiti and Bahraini Government announcements.”

“In view of the prevailing circumstances in the region, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the State of Kuwait with concurrent accreditation to the Kingdom of Bahrain, wishes to advise all Nigerian nationals in both countries to remain vigilant, observe safety guidelines, advisories from the host (official) governments, and remain calm at all times,” the statement read.

Continuous US-Israel attack on Iran, and Iran’s responses targeting US facilities across the Gulf has made the region volatile.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Iran’s retaliatory attacks have targeted Gulf countries that host US bases.

The strikes have affected ports, hotels and apartment buildings in Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, and also Oman, a country that has served as an intermediary between Iran and the US.

Early Tuesday morning, the US embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, caught fire after being hit by two “suspected Iranian drones.”

The State Department confirmed that the embassy was struck by two UAVs that hit the roof and the perimeter of the chancery, according to the Wall Street Journal.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that the Kuwait Foreign Ministry condemned the attack “in the strongest terms.”

It described the attack as “treacherous” and “a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws”.

“The ministry reiterates its affirmation of the State of Kuwait’s right to take all necessary measures and actions to protect its security, the safety of its territories, its citizens, and the residents therein,” it said.

The US has now shut its embassies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and also asked its citizens to leave over a dozen Middle East countries, including Israel.