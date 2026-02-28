Iran has retaliated against American strikes by firing missiles and drones at Israel as well as US bases in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE.

The situation has forced many Gulf countries to close their airspace, grounding hundreds of flights worldwide.

Al Jazeera reports that Bahrain has confirmed that the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet has been targeted by a missile attack, while Qatar’s Defence Ministry said that an Iranian missile was intercepted by the Patriot defence system.

Reuters also reported a loud explosion in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Iran had threatened to attack all American interests in the Middle East if attacked by the US. However, many of the bases targeted by Iran are believed to have been emptied as the US expected such retaliation.

Iran’s IRGC has also confirmed that it has launched missiles and drones towards Israel following the US-Israeli attacks.

In a statement shared by Al Jazeera, Iran’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Israeli attacks Saturday morning targeted Iran’s “territorial integrity and national sovereignty, including defensive infrastructure and non-military locations in various cities across the country.”

“The renewed military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran constitutes a violation of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter. The Islamic Republic of Iran considers this aggression a clear breach of international peace and security and emphasises that it reserves its legitimate right to respond decisively.

“The Iranian nation has always demonstrated patience and restraint to prevent escalation and preserve regional stability,” it read, adding that the armed forces stand “fully prepared to defend the country and will make aggressors regret their actions.”

Iran added that the attacks by the US and Israel were a “clear example of armed aggression” and cited Article 51 of the UN Charter about Iran’s right to self-defence.

“History shows that Iranians have never surrendered to aggression. This time as well, Iran’s response will be decisive, and aggressors will regret their hostile actions,” it added.

Earlier, President Donald Trump warned that some Americans would be killed in the war his country his country and Israel started against Iran.

“The Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties — that often happens in war — but we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission,” the American leader said in a video broadcast after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran.

He also indicated that his aim was to achieve a change in government in Iran.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations,” the president said, in reference to protesters in Iran who had protested the economic situation in the country, largely caused by US sanctions on Iran.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the US and Israeli attacks occurred a day after Iran and the US had indirect discussions over Iran’s nuclear programme. The attack amidst the discussions is similar to that of last June, when Israel attacked Iran while the latter was negotiating with the US over its nuclear programme.

Iran is expected to retaliate with attacks on American interests in the Middle East as well as attacks on Israel.

Several countries, including Iran’s Arab neighbours, many of whom are allied with the US, had advised the US against attacking Iran, saying it could destabilise the region.

Both Iran and Israel have shut their airspaces for all flights while sirens have continued in Israel, as it advised its citizens to seek shelter.

On Friday, many countries, including the US, China and the UK, asked their citizens to leave Iran and Israel amidst fears of a war.

The US has also asked its citizens in Arab countries like Qatar and Bahrain to seek shelter.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that this is the second time in less than a year that Israel has attacked Iran, leading to an all-out war.

The first in June last year led to the 12-day war between the two countries, which led to hundreds of deaths and the destruction of facilities on both sides. The US, which assisted Israel in defending itself, later joined in attacking Iran.

However, the US has been building its military forces in the Middle East in preparation for the latest attack. Dozens of fighter planes and bombers, as well as ships, have been deployed in preparation for the unprovoked attack on Iran despite calls for caution by world leaders.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided in subsequent reports.