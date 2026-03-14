President Bola Tinubu, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and the National Sports Commission (NSC) have joined millions of Nigerians in expressing deep sorrow over the death of former Super Eagles midfielder Henry Nwosu, describing him as one of the most gifted players to represent Nigeria.

Nwosu, a member of Nigeria’s historic 1980 Africa Cup of Nations-winning team, died on Saturday at the age of 62 in a Lagos hospital.

In a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu extended sympathies to the family of the late football star and the Nigerian football community.

The president described Nwosu as an exceptionally talented midfielder whose skill, creativity and passion for the game left a lasting imprint on Nigerian football.

He recalled the former playmaker’s brilliance as a 17-year-old member of the then Green Eagles squad that lifted Nigeria’s first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.

“His football artistry remains the stuff of legends,” Mr Tinubu said.

The president noted that Nwosu represented Nigeria for more than a decade, featuring in major continental competitions including the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 1980, 1984 and 1988.

According to him, the late midfielder not only dazzled fans with his technical ability but also inspired many younger players who followed in his footsteps.

Mr Tinubu said Nwosu’s legacy would endure in the annals of Nigerian football and prayed for the repose of his soul, asking God to comfort his family, friends, and the wider football fraternity.

NFF reacts

The Nigeria Football Federation also expressed grief over the death of the former international, describing him as a legend whose contributions to the game would never be forgotten.

NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said the loss was particularly painful as the football community was still mourning former NFF Technical Director and ex-Super Eagles coach Adegboye Onigbinde.

“This is another very sad news, even as we are still mourning the demise of Chief Onigbinde. Nigeria football can never forget the enormous contributions of Henry Nwosu both as a player and a coach. We pray that God will grant him eternal rest, and also grant the family he has left behind, as well as friends and relations the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The federation recalled that Nwosu was the youngest member of the 1980 AFCON-winning Green Eagles at 17 and later featured in the finals of the 1984 and 1988 tournaments.

It also highlighted one of his memorable moments in national colours on April 25, 1981, when the midfielder scored a spectacular late goal from outside the box against Guinea in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match, sending Nigeria into the final round against Algeria.

Nwosu’s death brings to nine the number of players from the 1980 AFCON-winning squad who have passed away, following the earlier deaths of Best Ogedegbe, Moses Effiong, Tunde Bamidele, Okey Isima, Christian Chukwu, Mudashiru Lawal, Aloysius Atuegbu and Martins Eyo.

At the club level, the midfielder starred for New Nigerian Bank FC of Benin and ACB FC of Lagos before later playing in Côte d’Ivoire.

NSC pays tribute

The National Sports Commission also mourned the former midfielder, describing him as one of Nigeria’s football icons.

The Director-General of the commission, Bukola Olopade, said Nwosu’s passing represented a painful loss to Nigerian sports.

“Nigeria has lost one of its football icons and a true patriot of the game. Henry Nwosu was not just a member of the historic 1980 AFCON-winning team; he was a symbol of the passion, discipline and creativity that define Nigerian football,” Mr Olopade said.

“His contributions to the growth of the game, both as a player and later as a coach, will forever remain part of our sporting heritage. The National Sports Commission joins the entire football family in mourning this great son of Nigeria while celebrating the remarkable legacy he leaves behind.”

After retiring from playing, Nwosu remained active in the sport as a coach with several domestic clubs, helping to nurture young talents.

The NSC said the story of his career would continue to inspire young athletes across the country.