Nigeria’s football community has been thrown into mourning following the death of former Super Eagles midfielder Henry Nwosu, one of the heroes of the country’s historic 1980 Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

He was 62 years old.

The former international died in the early hours of Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital after spending several days in intensive care.

Segun Odegbami confirmed the sad news in an emotional message, revealing that the former midfielder passed away around 4:00 a.m. after battling for his life for five days in hospital.

“It is with deep pain in my heart that I have to be the conveyor of the news of the death of Henry Nwosu MON, the youngest of the victorious 1980 AFCON squad,” Mr Odegbami wrote on his Facebook page.

Fondly nicknamed “Youngest Millionaire,” Nwosu earned the tag as the youngest member of the Nigerian squad that won the country’s first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.

Born on 14 June 1963 in Imo State, Nwosu rose to prominence as one of Nigeria’s most gifted midfielders during the golden era of Nigerian football in the 1980s. Known for his creativity, dribbling ability and tactical intelligence, he quickly established himself as a key figure in the national team.

He made about 60 appearances for Nigeria between 1980 and 1991, scoring eight goals and featuring in several major tournaments, including the 1980, 1982, 1984 and 1988 Africa Cup of Nations. While Nigeria won the continental title in 1980, the team finished runners-up in both the 1984 and 1988 editions.

Nwosu also represented Nigeria at the 1980 Olympic Games, where he scored the country’s only goal in the tournament.

At club level, the midfield maestro enjoyed a distinguished career, playing for several notable teams including New Nigeria Bank FC of Benin City and ACB Lagos.

He also had spells abroad with ASEC Mimosas of Côte d’Ivoire and Racing FC Bafoussam of Cameroon.

After retiring from active football in the early 1990s, Nwosu moved into coaching and player development. He served as an assistant coach with Nigeria’s national teams, including the side that won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

He also worked with clubs such as Union Bank FC and Gateway United.

In recent years, the former midfielder battled health challenges, including a stroke that left him requiring medical care and support from members of the football community.

His passing marks the loss of one of the stars of Nigeria’s first continental triumph and a player widely admired for his flair and influence in midfield during the formative years of the Super Eagles.

Tributes are already pouring in from across the Nigerian football fraternity as the nation remembers a man whose name remains etched in the country’s sporting history.