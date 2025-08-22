Former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West, has called out the federal government and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for “neglecting” the family of late Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai.

The late Rufai, popularly known as ‘Dodo Mayana’, died on Thursday, 3 July, after a protracted illness, according to close family sources.

Following his demise, the Nigeria Football Federation was reported to have provided some financial support for the organisation of the final funeral rites of the late former Super Eagles captain.

However, West, a former Inter Milan player, who spoke during the Service of Songs for the late Rufai, expressed displeasure at what he describes as the authorities’ shabby treatment of the nation’s heroes.

Disheartening

Although the former Super Eagles defender expressed delight at seeing his contemporaries at the burial ceremony, he said that it was burdensome that the authorities placed the responsibility of organising the burial on the family.

He said; “For me, it is disheartening that you have Lagos State, you have the Nigerian Football Association, and they dropped the buck on the family. I felt it in my spirit. There is nothing to put your life for. That’s why I had to shift back so that I would not implode. It’s grieving.

“My mother passed on. I never shed tears. My father passed on in my hands. I never shed tears. But when Rufai passed on, I had goose pimples on my body. For every individual I spoke to, I had tears rolling down my cheeks. What kind of nation is this?”

Speaking further, the former Nigerian international, who is also a preacher, decried a situation where football legends like Stephen Keshi, Thompson Oliha, and Rashidi Yekini were not given their due honours, according to him.

The tearful and emotional West went on to say that he would not advise his son to play for the National team.

He added; “I will never advise even my son to put his feet for this country. Do we have a football federation or do we have a football association that this hero, this soldier, this football evangelist has to be treated this way?

“Could you imagine that the family will be crying just to solicit even within our groups to ask for money?”

Taribo West

Born on 26 March 1974, Taribo West is a former professional footballer who played as a defender.

His colourful football career has seen him play for Auxerre. He has also played for both Milanese clubs, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Between 1994 and 2005, he played 42 times for Nigeria, taking part in two World Cups and two African Championships.

He also represented his country at the 1996 Olympics, winning a gold medal.

In 2014, West founded a church called ‘Shelter in the Storm Miracle Ministries of All Nations’ in Lagos.

In 2013, the player was involved in an age controversy when it was reported that he was 12 years older than he claimed to be.

He later denied the claims.

He is not known to have a son. His daughter, Deborah West, however, was a child actress who acted in the movie, ‘A Star in Heaven’ in 2013.