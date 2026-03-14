The Plateau State High Court in Jos has struck down the two-year tenure of elected local government chairpersons in the state, ruling that it violates the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Delivering judgment on Friday, the Chief Judge of Plateau State, David Mann, held that the two-year tenure provided under state laws and guidelines of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission is inconsistent with Section 7(1) of the Nigeria Constitution, which guarantees a democratically elected local government system.

The court consequently declared that elected council chairpersons in the state are entitled to a four-year tenure.

Mr Mann said the shorter tenure undermines constitutional provisions governing grassroots democracy and cannot stand.

“I therefore grant a four-year tenure to elected local government chairmen in the state, aligning their tenure with the broader constitutional expectations for democratic governance at the grassroots level,” he ruled.

READ ALSO: Plateau State urges collective action to tackle insecurity at Senate public hearing

The judgement comes two days after the electoral commission announced adjustments to the timetable for the 2026 local government elections, including an extension of the period for political parties to conduct primaries.

According to the commission’s secretary, Pam Davou, campaigns will end at midnight on 7 September 2026, ahead of the elections scheduled to hold on 9 September across the state’s 17 local government areas. Voting is expected to take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.