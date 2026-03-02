Kuwait’s defence ministry has announced that ‘several’ US warplanes have crashed in the country.

It, however, said all the crew of the planes survived and that Kuwaiti authorities are assisting in rescue efforts, Al Jazeera reports.

As of the time of this report, it is unclear the exact number of US fighter planes that crashed and the exact cause of the crashes, although they are believed to have been shut down by Iranian weapons as the war with the US continues. Al Jazeera showed a video showing how one of the fighter planes crashed.

Kuwait is one of the Middle East countries that has suffered from multiple Iranian missile attacks targeting US bases and facilities in the region. Other affected countries include Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the US has already confirmed the death of three US soldiers in the attacks and serious injuries to at least five others.

In Iran, over 300 people have been killed in US and Israeli strikes while Israel has confirmed at least 10 deaths from Iranian missiles.

The war started on Saturday when the US and Israel launched an unprovoked attack on Iran. The attacks have continued since then. Iran has been retaliating by firing missiles at Israel and US interests in the Middle East.