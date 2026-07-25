The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a decline in new confirmed Lassa fever infections but warned that the outbreak remains a serious public health threat as deaths continue to rise.

According to the agency’s latest Lassa fever situation report for Epidemiological Week 27, Nigeria recorded 14 new confirmed infections, down from 31 cases reported in the previous week.

The latest cases were detected in Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Benue and Kogi states.

Despite the decline in fresh infections, the disease has claimed 224 lives so far in 2026. The case fatality rate has also risen to 23.9 per cent, compared with 18.9 per cent during the same period in 2025.

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The NCDC said confirmed cases have now been recorded in 23 states across 113 local government areas this year.

Five states account for most infections

The agency said five states accounted for 85 per cent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases recorded this year.

Ondo State recorded the highest burden, contributing 30 per cent of confirmed cases, followed by Bauchi with 25 per cent, Taraba with 14 per cent, Edo with 10 per cent and Benue with six per cent.

The remaining 15 per cent of confirmed cases were reported across 18 other states.

The NCDC also noted that the disease predominantly affects young adults, with people aged 21 to 30 years accounting for the highest number of confirmed infections.

Patients ranged in age from one to 93 years, with a median age of 30 years. The male-to-female ratio among confirmed cases was 1:0.9.

The report added that both suspected and confirmed cases have increased compared to the same period in 2025.

No healthcare worker was infected during the reporting week.

Response measures, challenges

The NCDC said the National Lassa Fever Incident Management System remains activated to coordinate response efforts nationwide.

During the reporting period, the agency and its partners trained healthcare workers in several states, including Bauchi, Taraba, Ondo and Ebonyi, on case management, infection prevention and control (IPC), screening and triage.

Community engagement activities were also carried out in Edo and Ondo states, targeting religious and traditional leaders, farmers and market women to improve awareness and encourage early healthcare seeking.

Other interventions included active case search and contact tracing in high burden states, the distribution of personal protective equipment to health facilities, laboratory testing to support early diagnosis, and the activation of emergency response systems in Benue, Plateau, Kebbi, Kano, Gombe and Oyo states.

The agency also developed a 30 day healthcare worker protection plan to reduce infections among frontline workers and reviewed the national case management guidelines with support from partners.

Despite ongoing interventions, the NCDC identified several factors contributing to the high fatality rate.

These include the late presentation of patients at health facilities, poor health seeking behaviour driven by the high cost of treatment, inadequate environmental sanitation in affected communities, low public awareness and infections among healthcare workers recorded earlier in the outbreak.

Recommendations

To strengthen the response, the NCDC urged state governments to sustain year round community engagement and public awareness campaigns on Lassa fever prevention.

It also advised healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion for the disease, promptly refer suspected cases for treatment and strictly adhere to infection prevention and control measures.

The agency further called on its partners to continue supporting states to strengthen their capacity to prevent, detect and respond promptly to Lassa fever outbreaks.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, which is transmitted to humans primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

It can also spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids.

The disease often begins with fever, weakness, and headache, and may progress to more severe symptoms such as bleeding, difficulty breathing, swelling, and organ failure.

Early diagnosis and prompt treatment with Ribavirin are critical for improving survival.