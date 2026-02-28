Israel has launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, despite ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, announced on Saturday morning that his country had launched missile attacks on Iran.

CNN reports that the attacks were jointly executed by Israel and the US.

Al Jazeera reports that missiles struck University Street and the Jomhouri area of the Iranian capital, Tehran, early Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Israeli attack occurred a day after Iran and the US had indirect discussions over Iran’s nuclear programme.

“amicably and comprehensively” within a few months. Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, who mediated the talks in Geneva, Switzerland, stated on Friday that he believed all issues in a deal between Iran and the US could be resolvedwithin a few months.

Although the talks were expected to continue, Israel and the US launched their attacks on Saturday morning after weeks of US military build-up in the Middle East, the largest in over two decades, involving dozens of planes and ships.

READ ALSO: US labels Iran state sponsor of wrongful detention

This is the second time in less than a year that Israel has attacked Iran, leading to an all-out war.

The first in June last year led to the 12-day war between the two countries, which led to hundreds of deaths and the destruction of facilities on both sides.

On Friday, many countries, including the US, China and the UK, asked their citizens to leave Iran and Israel amidst fears of a war.

This is an ongoing story and PREMIUM TIMES will provide updates in subsequent reports.