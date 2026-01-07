Defending champions Côte d’Ivoire booked a quarter-final spot at AFCON 2025 with a commanding 3–0 victory over Burkina Faso in Marrakesh.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result completed the last-eight line-up on Tuesday, following Algeria’s 1–0 extra-time win over DR Congo earlier in the day.

Côte d’Ivoire dominated proceedings, with Amad Diallo producing a goal and an assist to inspire a convincing display against the Stallions.

Diallo opened the scoring in the 20th minute, pouncing inside the six-yard box to delicately chip the ball over the advancing goalkeeper.

Twelve minutes later, he turned provider, delivering a low cross that Yan Diomandé converted calmly to double the advantage.

Burkina Faso nearly pulled one back before halftime, but Dango Ouattara’s low strike hit the post and was safely gathered.

The Stallions improved after the break, pressing forward with intent, but met a disciplined and organised Ivorian defence.

Any hopes of a comeback ended in the 87th minute when Ousmane Diomandé finished confidently from close range on the counter-attack.

Côte d’Ivoire now travel to Agadir to face record champions Egypt in a mouth-watering quarter-final encounter on Saturday.

The Elephants’ emphatic win underlined their ambition to secure back-to-back AFCON titles in Morocco.

