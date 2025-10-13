Ongoing examinations at several Nigerian universities were disrupted on Monday as the two-week warning strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) took effect.

Some of the affected institutions include the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State; the University of Jos, Plateau State; and the University of Benin, Edo State.

Others, like the Bayero University Kano and the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi,, had just concluded their examinations, narrowly escaping the strike period.

Students at the Federal University Dutse had begun their second semester examinations on 30 September and were scheduled to end by 18 October.

However, several students told PREMIUM TIMES that they were informed that examinations would continue after the ASUU strike.

“We are having BIO 204 today, but they have shifted it to when they come back from the strike,” said Abdulqawiy Abdulazeez, a Zoology student at the university.

The students said the circular was sent to them via their respective class WhatsApp groups.

A final year student at the university’s Economics Department, Yunusa Abubakar, said his final paper, scheduled for Wednesday 15 October, will no longer hold.

Mr Abubakar, on campus for an appointment with his final year project supervisor, said the meeting couldn’t be held due to the strike.

At ATBU Bauchi, one student told our reporter via telephone that examinations had been concluded. However, some final year students are still awaiting their final year project defence.

When our reporter visited Bayero University, Kano, students leaving the school premises with their luggage said they had finished their semester examinations and were not affected by the strike.

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that examinations were disrupted at UNIBEN on Monday.

ASUU strike

Nigerian lecturers under ASUU are protesting the non-conclusion of the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement and the release of the withheld three-and-a-half months’ salaries.

The lecturers are also requesting payment of the outstanding 25-35 per cent salary arrears, payment of promotion arrears for over four years, and the release of withheld cooperative contributions deductions among others.

No work, no pay

In reaction, the government has directed Vice-Chancellors of all federal universities to strictly implement the ‘No work, No pay’ policy on lecturers who stay away from duty due to the strike.

In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellors, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, asked the vice-chancellors to conduct a roll call and physical headcount of all academic staff in their institution; submit a comprehensive report, clearly indicating staff who are present and performing their official duties, and those absent or participating in the strike; and “ensure that salary payment for the period of work stoppage is withheld from those who fail to perform their duties.”

The education minister accused ASUU of not negotiating with the government in good faith.

However, ASUU said the government has continued to neglect them, adding that nothing significant has happened since the strike ultimatum was issued two weeks ago.

The union noted that an ‘emergency meeting’ held with the government’s delegation on Friday, 10 October was “nothing to write home about”.