The Nigerian government has directed Vice-Chancellors of all federal universities to strictly implement the ‘No work, No pay’ policy on lecturers who stay away from duty due to the two-week warning strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, issued the directive in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellors on Monday.

“The vice-chancellors are to conduct a roll call and physical headcount of all academic staff in their institution; submit a comprehensive report, clearly indicating staff who are present and performing their official duties, and those absent or participating in the strike; and ensure that salary payment for the period of work stoppage is withheld from those who fail to perform their duties.”

Mr Alausa said in line with extant provisions of the Labour Laws of the Federation, the federal government reiterates its position on the enforcement of the “No Work, No Pay” policy in respect of any employee who fails to discharge his or her official duties during the period of strike action.

The minister explained that academic staff under the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) are exempted as they are not participating in the strike.

He had threatened to implement a ‘No work, No Pay’ policy after accusing ASUU of not negotiating with the government in good faith.

Meanwhile, ASUU said nothing significant has happened to change its position on strike since the ultimatum was issued two weeks ago.

The union noted that an ‘emergency meeting’ held with the government’s delegation on Friday, 10 October, was “nothing to write home about”.

ASUU president, Chris Piwuna, a professor, said the government’s presentation to ASUU at the meeting was a total departure from the draft agreement produced with the government-appointed committee of Yawale Ahmed.

Demands

On Sunday, ASUU listed its demands, including the conclusion of the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement, release of the withheld three-and-a-half months’ salaries, sustainable funding of public universities, and the revitalisation of universities.

Others are payment of the outstanding 25-35 per cent salary arrears, payment of promotion arrears for over four years, and the release of withheld cooperative contributions deductions.