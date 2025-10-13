Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) directs its members to begin a two-week strike on Monday. The Nigerian government has threatened to implement a ‘No work, No Pay’ policy as the(ASUU) directs its members to begin a two-week strike on Monday.

ASUU declared the warning strike on Sunday, following the expiration of the two-week ultimatum issued to the federal government to address its demands.

The union said nothing significant has happened to change its position on the strike since the ultimatum was issued.

ASUU noted that an ‘emergency meeting’ held with the government’s delegation on Friday, 10 October was “nothing to write home about”.

It said the presentation to the ASUU team at the meeting was a total departure from the letter and spirit of the “Review of the Draft 2022 Agreement” submitted by the Yayale Ahmed led committee.

Government reacts

In reaction, the government accused ASUU of not negotiating with it in good faith.

In a Sunday statement by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, the government said it has demonstrated sincerity, patience, and goodwill in its dialogue with the union but said ASUU has not negotiated with the same zeal of resolving issues.

The statement quoted the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, and Minister of State for Education, Susanna Ahmad, a professor, as saying “the ‘no work, no pay’ policy remains an extant labour law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the government will be guided by this law should academic activities be disrupted in the nation’s universities.”

“While government continues to demonstrate goodwill and flexibility, it will not abdicate its responsibility to uphold fairness and accountability in the use of public resources,” the statement said.

The statement claimed that “virtually all the concerns raised by ASUU have been addressed.”

“These include the introduction of a big percentage of teaching allowance and significant improvements in the conditions of service of academic staff. The few remaining matters are those that rightfully fall within the jurisdiction of the governing councils of the respective universities, which have been recently reconstituted to handle such internal issues,” the statement said.

The statement added that the government had met the deadline for presenting its position to the union as agreed, yet ASUU chose to proceed with strike action.

But ASUU said the outcome of the meeting was “nothing to write home about” and promised to provide further details.

The last ASUU strike in 2022 also resulted in the government declaring a ‘No work, no Pay’ for the eight months the lecturers were on strike.

President Bola Tinubu paid four of the eight months salaries last year, but the union have continued to request payment of the remaining months.

Demands

On Sunday, ASUU listed its demands to include the conclusion of the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement, release of the withheld three-and-half months salaries, sustainable funding of public universities, and the revitalisation of universities.

Others are payment of the outstanding 25-35 per cent salary arrears, payment of promotion arrears for over four years, and the release of withheld cooperative contributions deductions.