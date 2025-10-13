Two former Nigerian leaders, Yakubu Gowon and Ibrahim Babangida, have extolled the virtues of the late President of the Institute of Governance and Social Research, Jonah Isawa-Elaigwu, describing him.

Messrs Gowon and Babangida spoke during a night of tributes held in honour of the deceased on Friday evening in Abuja.

Mr Isawa-Elaigwu, an erudite scholar and professor emeritus of political science at the University of Jos, passed away on 22 July at 77.

In his message, Mr Babangida, on his part, described Mr Isawa-Elaigwu as a “national intellectual asset” whose insights enriched Nigeria’s governance and reform processes.

The former military president, who was represented by Godwin Adakole, said the deceased contributed greatly to national policy through his membership of the Presidential Advisory Committee during his administration.

“When I had the privilege of leading our nation, Prof. Isawa-Elaigwu was one of those I invited to serve on the Presidential Advisory Committee, which broadened the intellectual base of our policy framework,” he said.

“He became an invaluable resource in matters of federalism, political science, and democratic experimentation. His passing is a huge loss to the nation and the academic community,” he added.

In his tribute, Mr Gowon, represented by Solomon Asemota (SAN), praised the late academic for his immense contributions to strengthening Nigeria’s federal structure through research, advocacy, and advisory engagements.

Also, former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, represented by Nicholas Ella, the immediate-past permanent secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, lauded the late Elaigwu.

“Late Prof. Isawa-Elaigwu was patriotic and served with distinction at both the Ahmadu Bello University and the University of Jos.

“I found him a courageous and very dedicated educationist who gave all his life in serving his country, Nigeria, and humanity,” Abubakar said.

A former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, described the late Isawa-Elaigwu as a towering intellectual, mentor, and patriotic Nigerian who lived for scholarship, truth, and service to humanity.

Mr Ayu recalled his early interactions with the deceased, whom he regarded as a senior brother and colleague, noting that they both served as pioneer members of staff of the University of Jos.

“Prof. Isawa-Elaigwu was an exceptionally hardworking and erudite scholar. He valued excellence and integrity and had mentees across Nigeria’s ethnic and religious divides.

“He was a global authority in comparative federalism and civil–military relations, recognised internationally for his works and writings.

“Beyond academia, he influenced public policy with the aim of improving lives,” Ayu added.

In his tribute, another former Senate President, David Mark, said that Elaigwu’s passing was “a monumental loss, not just to academia, but to the entire nation.”

Mr Mark recalled that, as a young man, he often visited the Mr Isawa-Elaigwu family home and grew up admiring the late professor’s intellect, discipline, and warmth.

He said Isawa-Elaigwu embodied the finest ideals of scholarship and patriotism, combining academic excellence with a passion for national unity and justice.

“Prof. Isawa-Elaigwu was a pathfinder, a beacon of light and a towering figure, whose ideas helped shape Nigeria’s national development and inspired generations of scholars,” Mr Mark said.

“He was not just a classroom academic; he was a visionary thinker who dedicated his life to the pursuit of a just and inclusive society.

“His works went beyond the university walls, shaping governance and Nigeria’s quest for unity and stability,” he added.

Other dignitaries, including political associates, academics, and former students, described the late professor as a humble leader who combined scholarship with public service and moral excellence.

Highlight of the night was music from veteran singer, Bongos Ikwue, who serenaded the crowd with some of his evergreen hit songs, drawing emotional applause from the audience.

Mr Ikwue, reflecting on his friendship with the late professor, said, “Prof. Isawa-Elaigwu was not only a great mind but a kind soul who believed in the power of music and dialogue to build unity.

“His legacy will continue to live in the hearts of all who knew him”.

In their tribute, Mr Isawa-Elaigwu’s family described him as a man of “unwavering strength, boundless love, and deep wisdom.”

In an emotional tribute to the deceased academic, Victoria Elaigwu said their father was an “accomplished international scholar who mentored several younger scholars.”

READ ALSO: Family fixes date for burial of professor victimised by Nigerian university

“He taught us the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion, leading by example in everything he did. His legacy is patriotism, resilience, kindness, and unyielding love.

“We will carry his memory in our hearts forever,” she said.

Born in 1948, Mr Isawa-Elaigwu served as a teacher, researcher, and adviser to successive governments in Nigeria.

He was globally recognised for his expertise in federalism, political stability, and democratic governance.

(NAN)