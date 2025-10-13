Renowned Nigerian evangelist, Uma Ukpai, is dead.

Uma, revered as the father of Pentecostalism in Nigeria, died on 6 October, the family said in a statement issued on Monday, 13 October.

He was 80 years old.

“A faithful soldier has been called to rest,” the statement said, referring to Uma’s towering influence among Christians in Nigeria.

“Dedicating over six decades of his life to fiery evangelism, dynamic teaching of the Word, and prophetic demonstration of the power of God, he impacted millions of lives and transformed destinies within Nigeria and across the globe.

“He was a spiritual general known for evangelism, founding father of faith, loving husband, devoted father and mentor to many, and his life was a testament to God’s power and love,” the family said.

“While we mourn his physical absence, we rejoice that he has finished his race and is now resting in eternal praise.”

The family said the public will be informed about the funeral date and other details.

Mr Ukpai was the founder and president of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, headquartered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. He turned 80 on 7 January.

Though from Ohafia in Abia State, the late cleric had spent most of his adult life in Uyo, where he hosted hundreds of Christians to a life-impacting service every Wednesday at his Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association’s cathedral.

In January, his followers gifted Uma N80 million for his 80th birthday. Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State described him as “God’s gift to Akwa Ibom State” during the birthday celebration in Uyo.

Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, preached during the birthday celebration and narrated how he (adeboye) drew strength from Uma when he (Adeboye) lost his son.

Mr Adeboye had described his son’s passing as the “darkest moment” of his life.

Mr Adeboye said Uma is “extremely special” to him and the Christian community within and outside Nigeria.

He said he met the evangelist over 40 years ago at a “wonderful” crusade in Lagos and has followed his activities since then.

“If you see me kneeling down to worship God before I stand up here, I know that if I follow the footsteps of a great man like that… I think when I grow a little older, I will want to be like Uma Ukpai,” Mr Adeboye said, causing the audience to laugh out loud.

Mr Adeboye thanked God for Uma’s life of service and dedication.

“This is a very great occasion and I feel thoroughly humbled that someone as great as Uma Ukpai could ask me to come and say a word on this special occasion,” he said.