Despite the regular killing and kidnapping of Nigerians in different parts of the country by armed groups, President Bola Tinubu said security agencies in his administration “are winning the war against terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.”

The Nigerian leader spoke Wednesday in a nationwide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported several cases of killings by armed groups in states like Niger, Kwara, Katsina, Zamfara, Anambra, and Borno. The killings have continued despite the efforts of security agencies.

Mr Tinubu, however, said victories achieved need to be celebrated.

“Peace has returned to hundreds of our liberated communities in North-West and North-East, and thousands of our people have returned safely to their homes,” he said.

Is Security Improving

The president’s words could pass as a political statement that does not reflect what millions of Nigerians are going through.

An analysis of Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a global data hub that collects real-time conflict-related data, showed that 7,472 people were killed while 12,584 were abducted in President Tinubu’s two years leadership. This data, based on attacks from 29 May 2023 to 19 May 2025, focuses exclusively on deaths and abductions perpetrated by terror groups.

Although the country has recorded some achievements against insecurity including the killings of over 15,000 insurgents in the North-east, the arrests of Ansaru leaders and the killings of bandits kingpins, the continued waves of violence put these feats to test.

Waves of violence

Terrorists continue to disrupt peace and stability in the three geopolitical zones in the north.

For the past few weeks, they have intensified attacks against civilians and security forces.

In Borno State, where Boko Haram and its splinter group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have made a strong comeback, there is a resurgence of attacks and redisplacement of recently resettled communities.

Since January, insurgents have killed more than 130 people including in Borno. Some of the attacks as seen here, here, here, and here, targeted civilians and soldiers who were ambushed at their bases.

The North-east insurgency ravaging BAY (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe) states has lingered for 15 years, resulting in more than 40,000 deaths and around two million displacements.

In Niger State where bandits groups often collaborate with core terrorist groups like the Sadiku Boko Haram faction, abductions and killings have resurfaced.

Local residents told PREMIUM TIMES that armed gangs have laid siege to several communities in the northern senatorial district in the state. On Monday, the terrorists kidnapped many people from this area, including a former chairperson of Niger State Universal Basic Education Board.

A worse and similar pattern was witnessed in neighbouring Kwara State. At least 15 vigilantes and hunters were killed by terrorists in Oke-Ode, Ifelodun Local Government Area. Scores of villagers were also abducted during the raid.

In Patigi Local Government Area, where a pregnant woman and nine others were killed, several villages have been devastated by terrorists who specialise in cattle rustling and kidnapping for ransom.

Violence seemed to have simmered in Benue following the infamous Yelwata attack that claimed more than 200 lives, but attacks against security forces continue with the latest killing of nine police officers last month.

In Plateau, gunmen killed six people and abducted two others on 14 September in a village in Bokkos Local Government Area.

In the South-east, Amnesty International said at least 1,844 people were killed between January 2021 and June 2023. PREMIUM TIMES understands that the violence continues in remote areas.

The South-south region is also faced with a peculiar threat including waterway abductions, according to our analysis of the ACLED data. Cultism and other forms of violence remain the major threats in South-west.