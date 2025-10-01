Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen has etched his name into European football history. On Tuesday night in Istanbul, the 26-year-old striker became the first Nigerian player to reach double figures in the UEFA Champions League proper; a milestone no compatriot had ever achieved.

Osimhen’s historic moment came at the Rams Park, where Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray hosted reigning Premier League champions Liverpool in a mouth-watering matchday two clash of Europe’s elite competition.

A goal that made history

Making his first full start for the Red and Gold since returning from an ankle injury sustained during Nigeria’s World Cup qualification double-header against Rwanda and South Africa, Osimhen showed no rust.

In the 16th minute, Galatasaray were awarded a penalty after Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai fouled in the area. Stepping up with trademark composure, Osimhen sent Alisson Becker the wrong way from 12 yards to open his Champions League account for the season and rewrite Nigerian football history in the process.

That strike took his tally to 10 goals in the Champions League proper, making him the outright Nigerian record holder in the competition.

Where he stands among Nigerian legends

Until now, Obafemi Martins has led the Nigerian pack with nine goals. Behind them sit Ademola Lookman, Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba, and Yakubu Aiyegbeni, all tied on five. By hitting double figures, Osimhen has climbed a rung no other Nigerian has reached.

A career built on milestones

Osimhen’s rise has been relentless. From a FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Boot in 2015 to firing Napoli to a Serie A title, and now spearheading Galatasaray’s attack in Europe, he has consistently broken barriers for Nigerian strikers on the continent.

This latest feat at Rams Park not only underlines his status as Africa’s most feared marksman but also signals that Nigerian forwards are once again redefining excellence on Europe’s biggest stage.