Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying journey continues this evening at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, where the Super Eagles lock horns with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in a decisive Group C encounter.

With just 10 points from seven matches, the Super Eagles know that anything short of victory could severely damage their chances of securing a ticket to the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.

South Africa currently lead the group with 16 points after a convincing 3-0 win over Lesotho and will be aiming to consolidate their position.

The Eagles, fresh from a hard-earned lone goal win against Rwanda, are desperate to keep their hopes alive.

All eyes will be on key players like man-of-the-moment Tolu Arokodare, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, with head coach Eric Chelle under pressure to inspire a spirited performance in Bloemfontein.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES as the drama unfolds.

Kick-off: 5:00 p.m. Nigeria time.

Super Eagles starting XI to face South Africa revealed

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have announced their starting lineup to face Bafana Bafana in today’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein.

Coach Eric Chelle makes three changes to the side that defeated Rwanda 1-0 in Uyo. William Troost-Ekong returns to lead the team as captain, while Alex Iwobi takes charge of midfield creativity. Up front, Cyriel Dessers spearheads the attack as Nigeria aim to secure a vital win.

Stanley Nwabali starts in goal, protected by a backline of Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel Fredrick, and Troost-Ekong. In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Moses Simon provide support for Dessers.

KICKOFF!! Game officially underway South Africa vs Nigeria

Early free kick for South Africa..

Cyril Dessers adjudge to have committed a foul

Decent opening for South Africa they have been the better side in the first five minutes

South Africa 0-0 Nigeria

Ola Aina with a move on the right flank but he has been checkmated

The Nottingham Forest man appears injured

Big blow for Nigeria…. Ola Aina injured just eight minutes into the game and cannot continue

Bright Osayi-Samuel has come in for the injured Ola Aina

Moses Simon trying to get a cross but he struggles on the bad pitch and fluffs the cross

This is the 25th cap for Bright Osayi-Samuel…. Hopefully it would be a bright one for Nigeria

15 minutes gone…

YELLOW CARD for Ademola Lookman

Big save by Stanley Nwabali as South Africa come close to getting the opening goal in this game

20 minutes gone … South Africa 0-0 Nigeria

Goal for South Africa!!!

William Troost-Ekong own goal!!!

South Africa 1-0 Nigeria

South Africa in party mode after their 25th minute lead

Tolu Arokodare the man who has scored Nigeria’s last two goals is on the bench

Russia 1-1 Nigeria Nigeria 1-0 Rwanda

Push by Calvin Bassey and South Africa win another free kick

Corner kick for Nigeria

Ademola Lookman whips it in but the South Africa defenders take care of the ball and now win a throw in

Three corner kicks in quick succession for Nigeria but of no use

Three minutes added time gradually winding down

Half Time: South Africa 1-1 Nigeria

Super Eagles keep hope alive for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

SUBSTITUTION: Tolu Arokodare in for Cyril Dessers

Second half underway!!

Yellow card: South Africa’s Aubass gets booked for a foul on Bright Osayi-Samuel

Tolu Arokodare with a moment of magic but the ball sails across the South Africa goal … Bright start by Super Eagles in the second half

55 Minutes’ gone

South Africa 1-1 Nigeria

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Ademola Lookman pushing hard for Super Eagles equaliser

Now on 60 minutes

South Africa Goalkeeper Roben Williams appears injured and being attended to by the medics… game temporarily on hold

Game back on

Important interception by Bright Osayi-Samuel and South Africa get a corner kick

SUBSTITUTION: Chrisantus Uche brought in for Wilfred Ndidi

71 minutes on the clock

South Africa 1-1 Nigeria

Shouting match between the South Africa and Nigeria bench.. The tension is indeed high

Another South African player just stretched out

Chrisantus Uche with a good pass to Tolu Arokodare who gets past his marker but his eventual shot was well blocked by the South Africa defence

SUBSTITUTION: Samuel Chukwueze in for Moses Simon

Eric Chelle has thrown in his last dice as the Super Eagles fight for a late equaliser

Teboho Mokena gets a Yellow card for South Africa

A flurry of changes by South Africa as we enter into the dying minutes of the game

Free kick for Nigeria

85 minutes

South Africa 1-1 Nigeria

Seven added minutes

Barely one minute left to salvage this tie for Nigeria

Full time

South Africa 1-1 Nigeria

Bafana Bafana maintain six points gap ahead of the Super Eagles