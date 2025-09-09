Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying journey continues this evening at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, where the Super Eagles lock horns with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in a decisive Group C encounter.
With just 10 points from seven matches, the Super Eagles know that anything short of victory could severely damage their chances of securing a ticket to the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.
Join the Premium Times WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.Open in WhatsApp
South Africa currently lead the group with 16 points after a convincing 3-0 win over Lesotho and will be aiming to consolidate their position.
The Eagles, fresh from a hard-earned lone goal win against Rwanda, are desperate to keep their hopes alive.
|
READ ALSO: South Africa vs Nigeria: Five things Super Eagles must do to beat Bafana Bafana
All eyes will be on key players like man-of-the-moment Tolu Arokodare, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, with head coach Eric Chelle under pressure to inspire a spirited performance in Bloemfontein.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES as the drama unfolds.
Kick-off: 5:00 p.m. Nigeria time.
Super Eagles starting XI to face South Africa revealed
Nigeria’s Super Eagles have announced their starting lineup to face Bafana Bafana in today’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein.
Coach Eric Chelle makes three changes to the side that defeated Rwanda 1-0 in Uyo. William Troost-Ekong returns to lead the team as captain, while Alex Iwobi takes charge of midfield creativity. Up front, Cyriel Dessers spearheads the attack as Nigeria aim to secure a vital win.
Stanley Nwabali starts in goal, protected by a backline of Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel Fredrick, and Troost-Ekong. In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Moses Simon provide support for Dessers.
KICKOFF!! Game officially underway South Africa vs Nigeria
Early free kick for South Africa..
Cyril Dessers adjudge to have committed a foul
Decent opening for South Africa they have been the better side in the first five minutes
South Africa 0-0 Nigeria
Ola Aina with a move on the right flank but he has been checkmated
The Nottingham Forest man appears injured
Big blow for Nigeria…. Ola Aina injured just eight minutes into the game and cannot continue
Bright Osayi-Samuel has come in for the injured Ola Aina
Moses Simon trying to get a cross but he struggles on the bad pitch and fluffs the cross
This is the 25th cap for Bright Osayi-Samuel…. Hopefully it would be a bright one for Nigeria
15 minutes gone…
YELLOW CARD for Ademola Lookman
Big save by Stanley Nwabali as South Africa come close to getting the opening goal in this game
20 minutes gone … South Africa 0-0 Nigeria
Goal for South Africa!!!
William Troost-Ekong own goal!!!
South Africa 1-0 Nigeria
South Africa in party mode after their 25th minute lead
Tolu Arokodare the man who has scored Nigeria’s last two goals is on the bench
Russia 1-1 Nigeria Nigeria 1-0 Rwanda
Push by Calvin Bassey and South Africa win another free kick
Corner kick for Nigeria
Ademola Lookman whips it in but the South Africa defenders take care of the ball and now win a throw in
Three corner kicks in quick succession for Nigeria but of no use
Three minutes added time gradually winding down
Half Time: South Africa 1-1 Nigeria
Super Eagles keep hope alive for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
SUBSTITUTION: Tolu Arokodare in for Cyril Dessers
Second half underway!!
Yellow card: South Africa’s Aubass gets booked for a foul on Bright Osayi-Samuel
Tolu Arokodare with a moment of magic but the ball sails across the South Africa goal … Bright start by Super Eagles in the second half
55 Minutes’ gone
South Africa 1-1 Nigeria
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Ademola Lookman pushing hard for Super Eagles equaliser
Now on 60 minutes
South Africa Goalkeeper Roben Williams appears injured and being attended to by the medics… game temporarily on hold
Game back on
Important interception by Bright Osayi-Samuel and South Africa get a corner kick
SUBSTITUTION: Chrisantus Uche brought in for Wilfred Ndidi
71 minutes on the clock
South Africa 1-1 Nigeria
Shouting match between the South Africa and Nigeria bench.. The tension is indeed high
Another South African player just stretched out
Chrisantus Uche with a good pass to Tolu Arokodare who gets past his marker but his eventual shot was well blocked by the South Africa defence
SUBSTITUTION: Samuel Chukwueze in for Moses Simon
Eric Chelle has thrown in his last dice as the Super Eagles fight for a late equaliser
Teboho Mokena gets a Yellow card for South Africa
A flurry of changes by South Africa as we enter into the dying minutes of the game
Free kick for Nigeria
85 minutes
South Africa 1-1 Nigeria
Seven added minutes
Barely one minute left to salvage this tie for Nigeria
Full time
South Africa 1-1 Nigeria
Bafana Bafana maintain six points gap ahead of the Super Eagles
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999