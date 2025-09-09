Israel has carried out an attack on the Qatari capital, Doha, in what officials said was targeted at Hamas leaders in the country.

Loud explosions were heard in what is believed to be an air attack on a building in Doha.

The Doha-based Al Jazeera reports that the targeted building is in a residential neighbourhood, not an isolated area.

The Israeli military has confirmed that it carried out the attack and that it was an assassination attempt on top Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, Al Jazeera reports.

The Israeli military claimed that the targeted Hamas members led the organisation’s activities for years, and that it will continue to act to “defeat the Hamas terrorist organisation”.

Qatar has condemned the “criminal attack” and described it as a “flagrant violation of international laws.”

“This criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of Qatar,” Majed Al Ansari, a spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Minister, said in a statement.

Mr Al Ansari said the attack was carried out on residential buildings housing several members of the Hamas political bureau.

“While strongly condemning this attack, the State of Qatar affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and its continued tampering with regional security, as well as any action targeting its security and sovereignty.

Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available,” he said.

Qatar also announced that it has suspended its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas toward a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal.

Proposed ceasefire deal

Qatar has been hosting direct and indirect mediation talks between Hamas and Israel, as well as the United States, Israel’s largest backer.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that US President Donald Trump recently announced that Israel had accepted his latest peace proposal for Gaza and that Hamas must now accept the proposal.

The Hamas leadership targeted by Israel were believed to be in Doha as part of the peace talks.

Israel has waged a brutal, genocidal war on Gaza since Hamas militants attacked Israel on 7 October 2023.

The Hamas attack led to the death of over 1,000 Israelis, while hundreds of others were kidnapped. Israel’s attack on Gaza has killed over 60,000 people, most of them women, children and non-combatants, including over 100 journalists.

A previous attempt at a ceasefire earlier in the year failed after Israel shattered the truce, killing more than 400 people in overnight attacks on Gaza.

Israeli raids targeted the northern, central, and southern regions of Gaza just as the warring parties were commencing the second phase of a US-backed ceasefire deal.

The Qatar residential headquarters affected in the recent attack is home to a number of the targeted senior Hamas politicians, particularly Khalil al-Hayya, the chief Hamas negotiator whom Israeli officials have particularly threatened to kill.

Al Jazeera reports that the attack occurred while a team was discussing President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. Hamas leaders were also meeting to discuss the US proposal.

Senior Israeli government officials have visited Doha many times to talk to Qatari leaders about securing the release of hostages in Gaza.

Qatar is also host to the largest US air base in the Middle East, the Al Udeid Air Base.