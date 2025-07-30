Nigerian nurses will commence a nationwide strike today to demand improved welfare, fair allowances, and better working conditions for nurses.

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM-FHI) said the strike action became necessary after a 15-day ultimatum, issued on 14 July, expired without a meaningful response from the federal government or Federal Ministry of Health.

“The strike, starting 12 midnight Tuesday, July 29, will involve total service withdrawal across all federal health institutions.

“Nurses nationwide have been asked to comply fully and stand in solidarity,” the union said in a Monday statement.

The seven-day warning strike is expected to end on 5 August. It will involve nurses in public health institutions across the country and is expected to impact health services in public hospitals.

The NANNM reaffirmed nurses’ central role in healthcare delivery. It said its members contribute 60–70 per cent of hospital services and so deserved improved welfare, fair treatment, and recognition for their essential services.

It rejected a 27 June circular from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and demanded adjustments to various allowances, including shift, call duty, and retention.

State chapters of the NANNM have already indicated their willingness to join the strike.

The union’s secretary in Oyo, Emmanuel Aina, said in a statement that nurses in Oyo will join the strike. He said the strike action followed a resolution reached at an emergency meeting of NANNM’s National Executive Council and a subsequent directive from the national headquarters.

“I write to notify you that all nurses and midwives across all healthcare institutions, federal, state, and local government, are directed to embark on a seven-day warning strike.

“The strike is scheduled to commence at midnight on Wednesday, July 30, and will run through August 5, 2025,” the statement read.

Mr Aina urged full compliance, adding that official communication regarding the union’s eight-point demand had been sent to relevant authorities.

“This seven-day warning strike is a litmus test for our readiness to pursue a more serious struggle if our demands are not addressed,” he said.

Mr Aina said that among the union’s key demands is the implementation of the new minimum wage for nurses and other staff at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho.

He added that the union was also calling for the payment of uniform allowances to all nurses and midwives in the service of Oyo State, in accordance with public service rules.

Other key demands include: Mass recruitment of nurses and midwives into the Hospital Management Board and LAUTECH Teaching Hospital to address severe staffing shortages.

Also, implementation of a 25 per cent CONHESS adjustment circular for nurses and midwives in Oyo State service and implementation of enhanced hazard allowances for those working at the local government level.

Mr Aina emphasised that the strike aimed to draw attention to the urgent need for improved welfare and working conditions for nurses and midwives across the state.