Nigeria’s Super Falcons have done it again — and in thrilling fashion.

The record champions came from two goals down to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, securing their 10th continental crown.

The Super Falcons were resolute heading into Sunday’s final, having only conceded one goal in the competition: a penalty against South Africa in the semi-final.

And despite a raucous Moroccan crowd, they delivered. Morocco capitalised early through Ghizlane Chebbak in the 12th minute and Sanaâ Mssoudy in the 24th, raising hopes of a home triumph. But the Nigerians had other plans.

Esther Okoronkwo’s penalty in the 64th minute ignited the comeback. Flourish Ijamilusi, a breakout star of the tournament, levelled the score in the 71st. Then, with just minutes to go, Jennifer Echegini buried the winner in the 88th, crushing Moroccan hopes and sealing Nigeria’s place once again at the summit of African women’s football.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, a contender for Player of the Tournament, led by example, while Coach Justine Madugu — once doubted — outwitted World Cup-winning tactician Jorge Vidal with tactical precision.

The Nigerian women had dubbed the competition Mission X and the mission has now been accomplished.

President Bola Tinubu has swiftly congratulated the Super Falcons of on their victory in tonight’s match and for securing their record 10th continental title.

“The Super Falcons’ spectacular performance tonight in Rabat, coming from behind to beat a spirited Moroccan side playing in front of a passionate home crowd, exemplifies the determination that defines the Nigerian spirit,” President Tinubu said, through a statement by Bayo Onanuga, his special adviser on information and strategy.

“With hard work, dedication, and tenacity, you have achieved the mission the nation dreamed of and prayed for. The nation looks forward to welcoming our champions. Congratulations! Nigeria celebrates you.”