The Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, has again been thrown into mourning following the gruesome murder of a female student, Joy Adeyemi, of the Department of Human Kinetics.

She was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, whose identity has yet to be revealed.

The incident occurred a few weeks after two undergraduate students of the university, Andrel Okah and John Abbah, were abducted and murdered by hoodlums allegedly led by a popular Akungba landlord, Femi Oladele. Mr Oladele later controversially died in police custody.

The lifeless body of Ms Okah has since been recovered, but the police say they are still searching for the body of Mr Abba.

New incident

Ms Adeyemi’s decaying body was discovered after a pungent odor aroused the concerns of neighbours in the residential area.

Her boyfriend allegedly killed her and locked her inside his room since Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident.

He said the victim’s body has been deposited at the morgue.

He said the police have made some arrests in connection with the incident.

“Meanwhile, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the said murder and efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspect.

“The Ondo state Police Command urged all law-abiding citizens of the state, especially the student community, to remain calm and cooperate with us as we ensure that justice is served,” Mr Ayanlade wrote in a statement.

The students of AAUA are not taking the development lightly, as they conducted a peaceful protest on Saturday to denounce the killing.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as, “At Akungba Akoko, say no to students killing,’ and “Stop killing us, AAUA students.” They also chanted various solidarity songs

The President of the AAUA Student Union Government, Salami Akeem, in a statement, lamented the killing of students of the institution allegedly by persons known to be indigenes of the Akungba community.

He said the institution had yet to recover from the shocks of the killing of the two students when the killing of Ms Adeyemi occurred.

Mr Akeem said the union would commence a major protest if the killer of Ms Adeyemi was not found.

The Joint Campus Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also condemned the dastardly act and called on the security agencies to bring the perpetrator to book.