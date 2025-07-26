The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called on organisations engaging corps members to fully commit to their obligations under the scheme, stressing the need for a more effective partnership to enhance national development.

Speaking at the 2025 Corps Employers’ Workshop in Lagos, the Director-General of NYSC, Olakunle Nafiu, said employers must assign corps members’ duties aligned with their academic qualifications and ensure they are properly utilised and mentored.

Mr Nafiu said the workshop was aimed at reviewing existing practices and exploring ways to strengthen long-standing partnerships between the NYSC and corps employers.

He added that employees should assign corps members duties commensurate with their qualifications for effective utilisation of their skills.

He emphasised that insights from past workshops have contributed to refining the NYSC’s operations, particularly around improving the work experience and career development of corps members.

“From addressing gray areas to enhancing healthy relationships among our various organisations, the workshop always produces ideas and recommendations that are factored into the operations of the scheme,” he added.

Themed “Strengthening NYSC/Corps Employers’ Partnership for Improved Mutual Benefits”, the annual workshop brought together employers from both public and private sectors, alongside other key stakeholders to review practices and explore ways to strengthen long standing partnerships with the scheme.

Lagos reaffirms commitment to corps members

Speaking at the event, Mobolaji Ogunlende, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, assured the employers of the state government’s commitment to maintaining a symbiotic relationship grounded in trust, respect and shared vision.

Mr Ogunlende said that support of employers and mentorship plays a vital role in shaping corps members, who he described as the next generation of leaders and change makers.

“Together, let us foster an environment of cooperation, innovation and mutual growth. Strengthening our partnership will lead to improved outcomes for communities, corps members and organisations,” he said.

“By doing so, you will not only contribute meaningfully to the goals of agencies but also build valuable relationships that can pave the way for future opportunities.”

He also advised corps members to actively engage with their host organisations and demonstrate dedication, professionalism and spirit of collaboration.

Also at the event, the Lagos State NYSC Coordinator Christina Salmwang called on employers to treat corps members as part of their workforce and to report any misconduct to the scheme.

Ms Salmwang urged employers to make good use of corps members, give them roles, treat them as staff members, mentor them and ensure that they would be on the right track.

“Report any corps member who falls below expectations,” she said.

She appealed to employers to improve on monthly stipends to corps members in their organisations to motivate them to put in their best.

Roles of NYSC and employers

In a keynote lecture, Maryam Quadri, Head of Political Science department at the University of Lagos, identified key gaps in the current system, including skill-role mismatches, weak mentoring structures, and poor digital tools.

Ms Quadri’s lecture was focused on “Optimising Corps Members’ Placement for Productivity: A Joint Responsibility of NYSC and Employers,” noting that corps members must also take responsibility for their growth.

According to her, optimal utilisation of corps members for national development is a shared responsibility between the NYSC and employers.

She said, “While the scheme must enhance its deployment strategies and ensure alignment with national development goals, employers must view corps members as a valuable human resource rather than temporary stopgaps.”

She noted that corps members must embrace their roles with discipline, commitment and willingness to learn.

She also identified non-compliance by employers, mismatch between corps members’ academic backgrounds, and their assigned roles, limited digital tools and limited mentoring as key challenges.

She recommended that corps members should be re-oriented on professionalism, networking and long-term career planning during their orientation course.