Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s former president, will be buried today in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

Mr Buhari died in a London clinic on Sunday, 13 July, at the age of 82, after a prolonged illness. His body will be returned to Nigeria today.

His death marks the end of an era—from a military ruler in the 1980s to the historic electoral victory over an incumbent president in 2015.

As Nigeria prepares to lay to rest one of its most consequential figures, PREMIUM TIMES begins live coverage of a day already steeped in both ritual and reflection.

The Nigerian government had declared today as a public holiday in honour of the former president whose remains would be buried in accordance with Islamic rites in his hometown of Daura.

The ceremony is expected to draw an array of dignitaries including fellow presidents, former colleagues, traditional leaders and a cross-section of Nigerian society, assembled to pay their respects to the late leader who enjoyed what could be described as a cult followership by many Nigerians.

Mr Buhari earned acclaim for his anti-corruption crusade and modest lifestyle. Yet his administration also drew criticism: slowed economic growth, insecurity, and human rights abuses, including a crackdown during the 2020 #EndSARS protests and a controversial Twitter ban.

The government’s response to his death has been swift and solemn. President Bola Tinubu has declared a week of national mourning, ordered the flying of flags at half-mast, and dispatched Vice President Kashim Shettima to London to oversee the return of his predecessor’s body.

In Katsina, Governor Dikko Radda is leading the funeral ceremony. Throughout the day, PREMIUM TIMES will bring comprehensive live updates from Daura where Mr Buhari will be buried.

Follow this page for live updates of the burial.

The plane carrying Mr Buhari’s body left the UK at about 7:48 a.m., spokesperson Garba Shehu said.

“The body left London by 7:48 a. m. and it is expected after 7 hours. The graveyard is being dug,” Mr Shehu told journalists in Daura.

This means that the burial, initially scheduled to hold at 2 p.m. would be delayed by at about one hour.

First Lady Remi Tinubu has departed Abuja for Daura. Mrs Tinubu and Aisha Buhari, Mr Buhari’s widow, were known to be close associates.

Many dignitaries have been in Daura since Monday in preparation for the former president’s burial.

Some of the dignitaries that were in Daura on Monday included Aminu Masari, former Katsina State governor; Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna State governor; Ibikunle Amosun, former Ogun State governor; Isa Pantami, former communication minister; Sultan of Sokoto Sa’adu Abubakar, and the Emir of Kazaure, Ahmad Dangiwa.

11:42 a.m.: Niger Republic Prime Minister Ali Zeine arrives at the Umaru Musa Yaradua International Airport, Katsina. The Prime Minister was received by the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda; Minister of Budget Abubakar Bagudu, Information Minister Mohammed Idris and others.

Remi Tinubu arrives Katsina

Remi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady, has arrived in Katsina State, ahead of the burial ceremony.

Mrs Tinubu and her entourage touched down in Katsina, where the state governor, Dikko Radda, is leading the funeral of the former president, whose body is being evacuated from London to his hometown, Daura.

Mr Buhari died at the famous The London Clinic after a protracted illness. His remains, escorted by Vice President Kashim Shettima and others, are expected to arrive in Katsina before 3:00 pm.

12:40 p.m.: Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrives Umaru Musa Yaradua International Airport, Katsina, for the funeral.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, have arrived in Mr Buhari’s home in Daura.

Atiku and his team arrived at the former president’s residence around 1:00 p.m.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also arrived at the Katsina airport. First Lady Remi Tinubu had earlier arrived at the airport.

12:45 p.m.: A senate delegation led by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin has arrived Ummaru Musa Yaradua International Airport in Katsina. The delegation has been led to the Government House where they will be received by the state government.

At the Umaru Musa Yaradua International Airport, Katsina, soldiers wait for the arrival of President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu arrives Katsina for Buhari’s burial

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Katsina State for the burial rites of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

The president arrived at the Katsina airport around 1:50 p.m. in the presidential jet NAF 001. His wife, the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, had earlier arrived in the state.

Mr Tinubu will be joined by Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina in receiving Mr Buhari’s remains, which are expected to arrive at the airport soon.

The president had directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to London and return with the remains of Mr Buhari to Nigeria.

Mr Buhari died on Sunday at the popular The London Clinic. He died at the age of 82.

Many dignitaries, including foreign emissaries, state governors, ministers, political elites and traditional rulers have arrived in the state, waiting to pay their last respects to Mr Buhari.

Buhari’s body arrives Katsina, set for burial

The remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari have arrived in Katsina State.

Mr Buhari’s remains arrived at the Katsina airport, at about 2:07 p.m., shortly after President Tinubu touched down at the same place.

The body was accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, and other people, including members of Mr Buhari’s family.

President Tinubu will receive the body alongside the Governor of Katsina, Dikko Radda, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and others.

Soldiers at the Katsina airport are currently paying their last tribute to Mr Buhari, a retired general and former military head of state.

The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk and that of Katsina, Abdilmuminu Kabir, arrived in Daura just before Mr Buhari’s body arrived.

The traditional rulers arrived at the Daura helipad about 2:00 p.m.

They were accompanied by Galadiman Katsina, Sadik Mahuta, and the Wazirin Katsina, Ibrahim Ida.

Earlier, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 14, A. A. Musa, arrived at the helipad to inspect where the body would be received.

The residents of Daura also trooped onto the helipad for the funeral prayers.

Early arrivals in Daura ahead of Buhari’s burial

Prominent figures from across Nigeria’s political landscape are converging in Daura to pay their final respects to the former president.

Among the notable ones sighted are:

Former vice presidents Atiku Abubakar and Yemi Osibanjo, former Senate President Ahmad Lawan, former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami; former Governor of Rivers State and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun; and Ali Modu Sheriff, former Governor of Borno State and former PDP National Chairman.

Others are Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State, Aliyu Wammako, former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Masari, former Governor of Katsina State, Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor of Plateau State and former Minister of Women Affairs.

Mr Buhari’s body has arrived in Daura

The body arrived in Daura in a military ambulance around 4:33 p.m. It was accompanied by President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Dikko Rada, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, billionaire Aliko Dangote, ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and others.

Hundreds of people have gathered at the prayer ground for the Islamic prayer on the body before the remains are taken to the burial pit.

BREAKING: Former President Buhari’s remains laid to rest

The remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari have been laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

Mr Buhari was lowered into the grave by Vice President Kashim Shettima alongside others at 5:50 p.m.

The former president’s body, accompanied by his successor, President Bola Tinubu and other elites, arrived at his residence around 4:33 p.m.

After the Islamic prayer was observed at the helipad where the chopper landed, Mr Tinubu led a team of mourners to the graveside.

The former president’s remains, wrapped in Nigeria’s flag, were carried into the vicinity by top military officers.

Mr Buhari died Sunday evening after a prolonged illness. He died at 82 at the famous The London Clinic.

His body was accompanied back home by family members and other dignitaries including Mr Shettima.

Mr Buhari’s remains arrived Katsina airport from London around 2:00 p.m. From there, his remains were taken to Daura, his hometown.

Before he was buried, the former president was honoured with gun salutes.

Subsequently, his citation was read by the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopha Musa.

