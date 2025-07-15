The invitation to give a series of lectures in Kenya and South Africa this month inspired this piece. The ideas that I am presenting are all around transformation, in countries grappling with protest, self-doubt, and the rising power of their youth. The discussions we are having in Nairobi at this time reminded me of my college years in the early 1970s, when we were fighting the military regimes and searching for Marxist ideological options.

The past few decades have seen tremendous changes in Africa, which have altered its destiny and its agency in world politics. Instead of conceiving Africa as a continent of ignorance, poverty, and constant social unrest, it is now a continent of development and innovation. The positive changes in the sectors of regional cooperation, the resurgence of African culture, technological advancements, and economic growth are valid examples of these transformational moments. These changes herald a hopeful and self-directed future for Africa and revive the African spirit.

The advancement of regional integration and cooperation is one of the most promising developments in recent times. This was achieved through the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a decisive step in the effort to create an economic space that unifies all African countries. AfCFTA aims to remove tariffs and trade barriers in intra-African commerce and aid the prosperity of regional industries. Before its launch, African countries engaged more in intercontinental trade than intracontinental trade. But with over 40 African countries already signed up to this program, AfCFTA will play a part in its mission of increasing trade between states on the continent as a means to accelerate political, social, and economic development across Africa.

Security and peacekeeping responsibilities have also been shared between African states, and they have also been able to coordinate their economies through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU). Africa engages in these regional institutions in the pursuit of maintaining peace and stability by way of re-instating order in war-torn regions, peaceful transfer of power, carrying out peacekeeping operations, and diplomatic action. Africa has proved to the world that it can run its security show as a bloc under these institutions.

Moving on from these institutional developments, the African cultural scene is also witnessing a renaissance, and it is becoming pronounced across the globe as African fashion, movie, arts, and music, especially, continue to gain widespread popularity. The music genre, “Afrobeats,” has become globally accepted all around the world as superstar artists like Asake, Rema, Davido, Tems, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and many others have spread the African tune to clubs and sold-out concerts across the globe. Ranking second in the quantity of movies produced in the world, Nollywood continues to garner fans with its unique form of storytelling. This vibrancy is also carried on in the fashion scene as African designer constantly grace the international runways with their bold indigenous creativity, reflecting the renewal of pride in the African identity and aesthetics.

Also, the astronomical rise of African thinkers in the fields of literature, politics, and philosophy must not be ignored, especially with the likes of Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Tsitsi Dangarembga, who have put Africa in the spotlight of literary discussions in the world and promoted the African voice. There is also a rise of philosophers and political thinkers who have made efforts for the further decolonization and development of Africa, as in the outstanding scholarship of Sanya Osha and Sabelo Ndlovu-Gatsheni. These intellectuals, on one hand, serve as motivation to the next generation of Africans to engage in critical thought and radical decisions, and on the other hand, they contribute to global knowledge.

In the aspect of economy, African countries like Ethiopia, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire have recorded steady growth in their GDP in recent years. This growth is enabled by both the entrepreneurial ability of the citizens and the policy reforms of these countries. In recent times, unlike in the past when the African economy relied heavily on the export of raw materials, several African countries are now implementing policies to have an economic shift toward agriculture, innovation, service production, and financial technologies as pillars of economic prosperity. The expansion of agribusiness, the rise of service companies, and the development of industrial zones all serve as evidence that Africa is headed for a more inclusive and sustainable prosperity. Dangote is now a household name all over the world.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Technology centres are emerging in African cities like Lagos, Nairobi, and Cape Town. This is another big development in the march of African civilization. This new development has made these cities centers of innovation, drawing in both local talent and foreign capital. It has also supported the development of startups that focus on addressing local challenges in the healthcare and education sectors, including basic needs such as logistics. This growth experienced in the sector of technology proves that the African youths can create homegrown solutions that are relevant around the globe, as well as the fact that Africa is a land of economic promise. The rise of tech ecosystems also helps retain talent, build skills, and strengthen the knowledge economy.

Great strides have been recorded in the digital revolution in Africa, which has now improved daily life, commerce, and communication on the continent. The availability of affordable internet and mobile phones has made the connection of millions of people rather seamless. It has also opened new opportunities for the people. For example, students can now access e-learning, and news and information are instantly received, even farmers can now access market prices from their farmlands. In addition, the creation of social media platforms has enabled people to publicly express themselves without being marginalised.

The innovations in digital banking and financial technology are also important features of the digital revolution, especially with the invention of platforms like M-Pesa that have set a model for the world and revolutionised mobile money, and with the emergence of Flutterwave and Paystack as the financial technology leaders in the Nigerian banking space. These digital startups aid small businesses and provide payment solutions. They do not just change the African perspective in transactions; they are also introducing Africa to global financial systems and internet trades.

The growth of digital startups across Africa is opening the continent to significant global investments. This is evidence of the confidence in Africa’s technological potential. European, American, Chinese, and Middle Eastern investors are increasingly funding African innovation as acknowledgment of the creativity, resilience, and ingenuity found across African societies, and not just as financial transactions. Digital economy continues to grow in Africa and redefines Africa’s development as more African entrepreneurs gain access to funding, mentorship, and markets. The digital economy continues to flourish and redefine Africa’s development path.

When you look at all of these, these positive improvements are part of a continental movement that is hard to ignore. Africa is no longer waiting for outside forces to influence it. Instead, it is actively crafting its destiny through regional cooperation, cultural expression, economic innovation, and digital revolution. Africa is becoming an important and active part of the global order. The continent has its problems, but it knows where it wants to go. Government, academia, artists, entrepreneurs, and citizens all must do their part to make the trip continue. The return of modern African societies is a testimony that the continent is no longer a continent of problems but a shelter of solutions, creativity, and possibility. The emergence of Africa is not located in anticipation or imagination but in the knowledge economy of its citizens and the courage of its ongoing transformations.

This coming-back-to-life story, expansion, and empowerment are not only a joyous good time but also a reminder to continue to advance what has already been achieved. African scholars in different parts of the world are capturing these changes, as in the intellectual insurgencies offered by Farooq Kperogi, the relentless critique of the state and education system by Moses Ochonu, the emphasis on the sacred and secular by Nimi Wariboko, the insistence on the values of indigenous languages by Fallou Ngom, institutional building by Edith Phaswana, and feminist rethinking by Olajumoke Yacob-Haliso.

Toyin Falola, a professor of History, University Distinguished Teaching Professor, and Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at The University of Texas at Austin, is the Bobapitan of Ibadanland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

