The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has led tributes from across the African continent in mourning the passing of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Motsepe, speaking on behalf of CAF’s 54 member associations, expressed deep sorrow over the death of the 82-year-old leader, who passed away on Sunday, 13 July 2025, at a London hospital.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of the former President of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari,” Mr Motsepe said in an official statement.

“On behalf of CAF and its Member Associations representing 54 African countries, I extend our deep condolences to his family, the Government of Nigeria and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and its President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, and the People of Nigeria.”

Mr Motsepe, who met Mr Buhari during his tenure, spoke warmly about the late leader’s commitment to Nigerian football.

“I had the honour of meeting President Muhammadu Buhari and was impressed by his commitment and passion for Nigerian football,” he said. “President Buhari will forever live in our hearts and minds. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mr Buhari, who governed Nigeria from 2015 to 2023 after previously leading as a military ruler between 1983 and 1985, had a complex political legacy. But in the world of sport, especially football, he earned widespread respect for his visible support and sustained interest. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief across Nigeria’s sports community, with flags flown at half-mast and tributes pouring in from home and abroad.

A legacy etched in sports

In 2021, during a visit by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to Nigeria, Buhari was presented with a customised No. 10 jersey—symbolic recognition of his support for football at the highest level. It wasn’t a mere ceremony: the former general took personal interest in the development of sports as an instrument for youth engagement, diplomacy, and national unity.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) paid glowing tributes to the late president. Its Chairman, Shehu Dikko, highlighted Buhari’s commitment to using sports as a tool for national development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was a symbol of discipline and public service. His belief in youth empowerment and national unity inspired many, including those of us in the sports sector,” Mr Dikko said.

“Under his leadership, sports became a strategic tool for diplomacy, economic development, and youth engagement. And indeed, one of his last acts in office on May 28, 2023, was signing the National Sports Commission Act 2023. We mourn his passing but celebrate a legacy that will never be forgotten.”

NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade added: “President Buhari’s support for sports as a platform for social cohesion and national pride was unwavering. From Olympic preparations to grassroots development, he saw the value of sports in shaping our future. His passing is a national loss. May Allah grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus. Amin.”

Fulfilled promises, honoured champions

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, remembered former President Buhari as a reliable patron of Nigerian athletes.

“He kept faith with destiny and never toyed with the desires of sportsmen and women who brought laurels to the country,” Mr Gumel said, referencing Buhari’s decision to fulfil a decades-old government promise to reward Nigeria’s 1985 U‑16 World Cup champions with housing.

That act stood out as a hallmark of Buhari’s administration in the sporting community—an example of his determination to recognise and reward achievement in sport.

In 2021, the former president approved Nigeria’s 10-Year Football Development Master Plan, urging relevant bodies to reform and safeguard the future of the nation’s most beloved sport.

A nation mourns, athletes reflect

Across the Nigerian football landscape, players and fans reacted with emotion. Ex-Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa took to social media to express his condolences.

“To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return… I am using this opportunity to send my condolences to the family and all the people of this country for the loss of the former president Muhammadu Buhari… May God have mercy on him and give us the fortitude to bear the loss. Amen,” he wrote.

In Casablanca, the Super Falcons observed a minute of silence before their WAFCON match against Algeria. The team shared a photo on social media with the caption: “A minute of silence was observed before kickoff in honour of former President, Muhammadu Buhari. May his soul rest in peace.”

Former Sports Minister Sunday Dare, who served under Buhari, posted a heartfelt message on X:

“A study in discipline, transparency, commitment and probity. His exit heralds the loss of a moral compass. He served Nigeria meritoriously. His legacy abides.”

A leader of contrast, remembered in sport

While tributes from the sports world have been overwhelmingly positive, Buhari’s broader legacy remains a subject of debate in political circles. Critics argue that his administration left Nigeria with a growing debt burden, deepened social inequalities, and failed to fully address widespread insecurity.

Rights advocates also point to heavy-handed responses to dissent—such as the crackdown during the #EndSARS protests, the controversial Twitter ban, and clampdowns on media freedoms—as signs of an authoritarian undercurrent in his governance.

Final journey

Former President Buhari’s body has been flown back to his hometown, Daura, in Katsina State, where he will be laid to rest.

As Nigeria continues to reflect on his life and leadership, one thing is clear: in the world of sports, Muhammadu Buhari earned a seat of honour.

From grassroots footballers to Olympic veterans, many remember him as a leader who believed in the power of sport to inspire, unify, and transform lives.

