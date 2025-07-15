A new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has revealed that more than 14 million children around the world remain unvaccinated, with no access to even a single dose of any routine vaccine.

Released on Monday , the report showed that 14.3 million children were classified as “zero-dose” in 2024.

This represents an increase of 1.4 million compared to 2019, the baseline year for global progress, and exceeds the 2024 target by four million, setting back efforts to meet the goals of the Immunisation Agenda 2030.

Although there have been improvements in global coverage, experts say the data reflects growing inequality in vaccine access, especially in countries affected by conflict and fragility.

Data in Nigeria

In Nigeria, routine immunisation has improved slightly in recent years, yet significant gaps persist. UNICEF estimates that around 2.1 million children under the age of one, roughly 24 per cent, remain zero-dose, receiving no routine vaccines at all.

DTP3 (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) coverage stood at 62 per cent in 2023, well below the global average of 84 per cent.

Findings from the 2023–2024 Demographic and Health Survey showed that 31 per cent of children aged 12–23 months were unvaccinated, and only 39 per cent completed all basic immunisations.

Slow progress

According to the report, 89 per cent of infants globally, about 115 million, received at least one dose of the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) vaccine in 2024, while 85 per cent (around 109 million) completed all three doses.

Compared to the previous year, an additional 171,000 children received their first vaccine dose, and one million more completed the full DTP series. However, close to 20 million infants missed at least one dose in 2024.

Speaking on the data, WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the rising numbers are a cause for concern, especially with growing misinformation about vaccine safety and cuts in global aid.

Mr Ghebreyesus urged countries to invest in localised solutions and sustainable funding to ensure all children receive life-saving immunisations.

“Vaccines save lives, allowing families, communities and nations to flourish. While it’s encouraging to see more children being reached, we still have a lot of work ahead,” he said.

Conflict and fragility

The data painted a picture of the impact of instability on immunisation. Of the 195 countries assessed, only 17 out of 64 nations that had less than 90 per cent DTP1 coverage in 2019 managed to improve over the last five years.

In contrast, 47 countries have stalled or regressed, including 22 that once surpassed the 90 per cent target.

A quarter of the world’s infants live in just 26 countries affected by conflict or humanitarian crises. Yet, these countries account for half of the world’s unvaccinated children.

In such settings, the number of zero-dose children rose from 3.6 million in 2019 to 5.4 million in 2024.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell described the figures as alarming, while calling for urgent action to tackle funding cuts, fragile health systems and disinformation that continue to block vaccine access.

Ms Russel said millions of children still lack protection against preventable diseases, “and that should worry us all.”

“No child should die from a disease we know how to prevent,” she said.

Decline in richer countries

While lower-income countries supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, saw improvements, reducing the number of under-vaccinated children by about 650,000, some higher-income nations are witnessing declines in coverage.

The report noted that even small reductions in immunisation rates can increase the risk of disease outbreaks, further stretching already burdened health systems.

Sania Nishtar, Gavi’s chief executive, acknowledged the progress but warned that population growth and instability continue to put the most vulnerable at risk.

Ms Nishtar added that lower-income countries protected more children than ever before in 2024, but sustained investment, she said, is needed to reach every child.

Measles outbreaks on the rise

Coverage against measles according to the report has shown slight improvement.

In 2024, 84 per cent of children received the first dose and 76 per cent got the second dose, representing an estimated two million more children than in the previous year.

Still, coverage remains well below the 95 per cent needed to prevent outbreaks. As a result, more than 30 million children remain under-protected against measles, contributing to a surge in large or disruptive outbreaks.

The number of countries affected rose to 60 in 2024, nearly double the figure recorded in 2022.

Despite high community demand for childhood vaccines and increasing protection against more diseases, WHO and UNICEF say the world is on a “concerning trajectory”.

Global funding gaps, misinformation, and rising instability could reverse decades of progress, leading to more illnesses and deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Call to action

The UN agencies have urged the governments and development partners to close the funding gap for Gavi’s next strategic cycle (2026–2030), which aims to protect millions of children and strengthen global health security.

They also called for stronger support for immunisation efforts in conflict-affected regions, increased domestic investment, and greater efforts to counter misinformation using evidence-based approaches.

Additionally, they emphasised the importance of embedding immunisation into primary healthcare systems, strengthening disease surveillance, and adopting locally led strategies to close equity gaps and reach every child.

