The remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari have arrived in Katsina State.

Mr Buhari’s remains arrived at the Katsina airport, at about 2:07 p.m., shortly after President Tinubu touched down at the same place.

The body was accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, and other people, including members of Mr Buhari’s family.

President Tinubu will receive the body alongside the Governor of Katsina, Dikko Radda, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and others.

Soldiers at the Katsina airport are currently paying their last tribute to Mr Buhari, a retired general and former military head of state.

