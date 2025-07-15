President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Katsina State for the burial rites of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

The president arrived at the Katsina airport around 1:50 p.m. in the presidential jet NAF 001. His wife, the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, had earlier arrived in the state.

Mr Tinubu will be joined by Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina in receiving Mr Buhari’s remains, which are expected to arrive at the airport soon.

The president had directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to London and return with the remains of Mr Buhari to Nigeria.

Mr Buhari died on Sunday at the popular The London Clinic. He died at the age of 82.

Many dignitaries, including foreign emissaries, state governors, ministers, political elites and traditional rulers have arrived in the state, waiting to pay their last respects to Mr Buhari.

