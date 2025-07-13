Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Mohbad, has spoken following the conclusion of the coroner’s inquest into his son’s death, which was conducted by the Lagos State Coroner’s Court in Ikorodu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Friday that the coroner ordered the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to initiate legal action against Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the auxiliary nurse who allegedly administered the injection that led to the death of Mohbad.

Mr Aloba, who is also a musician, in an interview with activist Martin Otse, popularly called VDM, also revealed why he chose to bury his son the day after his passing.

This newspaper reported that Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, was buried on 13 September 2023, a day after his death on 12 September at 27.

The quick burial sparked widespread public outrage and nationwide protests, with many demanding justice.

Responding to public pressure, the Lagos State Police Command inaugurated a 13-member investigative panel on 18 September.

Mohbad’s body was subsequently exhumed on 21 September 2023 for autopsy.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Hasty burial

“The reason I buried Mohbad the following day was because, when I arrived at the house, they had already embalmed his body,” Mr Aloba said in the video posted on Saturday. “I couldn’t get close to confirm whether he was truly dead—I was in shock. I immediately called Daroosa (Mohbad’s mother’s brother) and told him we needed to get an ambulance to take the body to the police station and then to the morgue. He arranged for an ambulance, and we took the body to the police station. When we arrived, the officers asked me to write a statement about what had happened.

“I told them I wasn’t in the right state of mind to do so, and requested they write it on my behalf. They began asking me questions while I narrated the events, and they documented my statement. However, one officer came outside and said they wouldn’t issue a report. I asked him why, and he replied, ‘When Mohbad died, which police station did you report it to?’ I explained that I didn’t live in the area and had just arrived from Ikorodu. He insisted they couldn’t give me the report. Although I had already signed the death certificate, the officer took the certificate and other documents from me and refused to return them.”

Morgue

Mr Aloba said that after the police denied him a death certificate, he contemplated his next steps and proceeded to a morgue in Ikorodu to deposit Mohbad’s remains.

He said he was also denied permission to deposit his son’s body at the morgue due to the absence of the police-issued death certificate and the doctor’s report confirming the singer’s death.

“I was confused about what to do next, so I decided to take the body to a morgue in Ikorodu. When we got there, I approached the morgue attendant and informed him that I had brought my son’s body for deposit. He asked for a police report and a doctor’s report, which I didn’t have. He told me they could not accept the body without those documents, and I broke down in tears.

“The arrangement with the ambulance was to transport Mohbad’s remains to the morgue. But since the morgue refused to accept the body, the driver said he could no longer carry the corpse and left Mohbad’s remains there. I was overwhelmed and didn’t know where else to take the body. I instructed Daroosa and walked away from the scene, where Mohbad’s widow and others were present, except for his mother, who was not there, to make arrangements for his burial. I instructed Daroosa and left there around 2:00 or 3:00 a.m. to go home. The burial began around 1:00 p.m., but I wasn’t there because, as a father, I couldn’t bear to witness it. I wasn’t the one who arranged for the coffin; I only saw it online. What I’m asking is: what killed Mohbad? There was no forensic investigation, and the police didn’t question those who were living with him. I was disappointed in the Nigerian Police.”

Enter Wunmi

Mr Aloba further alleged that the medical report, which caused the morgue to refuse the acceptance of Mohbad’s remains, was in the possession of Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi.

“I later found out that the doctor’s report confirming Mohbad’s death was with Wunmi, his widow. She never informed me she had it, even though she was with us at the police station and the morgue.

“She and the others should have taken the body to the morgue after receiving the report, but instead, they took it home and embalmed him locally. The doctor instructed them to take Mohbad’s remain to the morgue, but they took it home. What is the covering? Mohbad died, and they embalmed him not for up to three hours, and police didn’t ask those living with him why,” the father said.

Mohbad’s father also said that he filed a petition against the local embalming of his son, but the police dismissed it.

“They (police) told me to let bygones be bygones when I submitted the petition. Sometimes, I regret that God destined me to be born in Nigeria. Phone forensics are crucial if we truly want to uncover who killed Mohbad. I take responsibility for burying him the following day, but what exactly caused his death? If I eventually get justice, I’ll leave Lagos State,” he said.

This newspaper earlier reported that Mr Aloba explained his reason for not burying Mohbad, stating that he wanted to know the cause of his death.

In an interview with TVC in January 2024, he said that the family was still awaiting the autopsy results before proceeding with burial arrangements.

Mr Aloba also stated that he needed a DNA test to confirm whether Liam is Mohbad’s son, a topic that has remained contentious between him and his daughter-in-law.

The late singer’s father has never concealed his doubts about Liam’s paternity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

