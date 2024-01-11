It has been 120 days, and the body of late Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad, is lying cold in a morgue somewhere in Lagos State, yet to be laid to rest.

Mohbad died on 12 September 2023, and less than 24 hours after his tragic passing, his father buried him in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Subsequently, a 12-man police investigation was initiated due to controversies surrounding his death, leading to the exhumation of Mohbad’s body on 21 September for an autopsy, the results of which are still pending.

Amidst the ongoing saga, pleas for Mohbad’s burial have surfaced from his family and friends, including his best friend, Bella Shmurda, and his mother, Olumiyi Aloba.

Despite these appeals, the deceased musician remains unburied, primarily due to his father’s resolute decision.

Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, who is at the centre of the deceased singer’s reburial saga, recently released a tribute album in Mohabd’s memory. The album is titled “Itunu,” meaning “Comfort” in English, commemorating the singer’s posthumous 28th birthday.

In a recent interview with TVC News, Mr Aloba explained his delay in burying Mohbad, citing the necessity for DNA testing and autopsy results.

Mr Aloba, who earlier hurriedly buried his son but later begged Nigerians for forgiveness after several backlash, said, “My reason is this, You know that I have already buried Mohbad, but they (the police) had exhumed his body for some reasons.

“The reason is to know what killed him, and we are still expecting the results to come out, which is necessary before we can make any attempt to bury him. So we need the DNA and the autopsy; it is essential, and that is the reason for the delay.”

DNA

The singer’s father has never hidden his doubt about the paternity of Mohbad’s son, Liam.

Before his death, Mohbad dated Omowummi, and the couple married and welcomed a child, Liam, in April 2023.

However, since Mohbad’s death, Liam’s paternity has stirred a family feud as Mr Aloba is insisting that he will not bury the late singer until he gets the DNA test to ascertain his grandson’s paternity.

Speaking about the DNA test, Mr Aloba said, “Yeah, we, the family, need the DNA for some reason. When Liam was born, I don’t know to whom the placenta was given because immediately after he was given birth, my son called me.

“ I wanted to come immediately to meet him, but I was surprised when he told me not to come anymore. This has happened before, when he bought land, and the land was hanging with the mother-in-law; the same thing happened with the placenta.”

According to him, his family was supposed to take care of the placenta of the newborn child and not his daughter-in-law’s family.

He said, “I want to know the person they gave the placenta to; that is why I need the DNA and the autopsy before we can do anything about the burial. I will stand on this until we get the result from the police. And if we are not satisfied with the results, I am sure the world is looking at us now; they will support me and find the actual result so we can do a private test.”

Also, in another recent interview with Max F.M., Lagos, Mr Aloba lamented that he had been threatened.

However, the delay in autopsy results has been attributed to the police awaiting conclusive findings to conclude their investigations. Despite the family’s insistence on these procedures, the situation remains unresolved.

