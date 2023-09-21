The body of the 27-year-old Afrobeats star who died recently in an unclear circumstances has been exhumed for autopsy, the police has said.

Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as MohBad died on 12 September and was buried the following day, a move that irked many of his fans.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, on Thursday gave the update via his X handle.

“Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence,” Mr Hundeyin posted.

Autopsy

The police on Monday set up a 19-member committee to carry out a discreet investigation which covers exhumation, autopsy, scene visit, medical report, records of suspects and witnesses’ statements.

The committee has two weeks to conclude their investigations.

SSS

The Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also invited the State Security Service (SSS) to join the police in unraveling the cause of death of the music star.

The governor via his X handle on Tuesday said the move was to “boost the investigations” into the death of the artiste.

“I have invited the Department of State Services (SSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best in class technology to unearth the truth,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

“I have instructed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.”

Protests

The hashtag #justiceformohbad has been trending on X, formerly known as Twitter since the news of his demise came to the fore.

Hundreds of his fans have taken to the streets to seek the prosecution of those who could be involved in his untimely passage.

Many people had particularly fingered his former boss, Naira Marley, and his associate Sam Larry with whom he had a misunderstanding before leaving the Marlian Records label in 2022.

But Naira Marley in a post on his Instagram handle has called for a thorough investigation into his ex-signee’s death and pledged to assist with “uncovering any foul play or injustice”.

Sam Larry, a music promoter, came under heavy fire on the internet after a video of him and his men disrupting Mohbad’s video shoot with Zlatan Ibile surfaced on social media.

It was alleged that the music promoter and his associates subjected Mohbad to constant bullying and threats after he left the Marlian Record.

But addressing the allegations in a trending video on social media, Sam Larry denied having a hand in Mohbad’s death, describing him as his brother.

“Mohbad is my brother. When he was signed to Marlian Records, he knew I loved him so much. Even his wife and everyone else know that I love Mohbad,” he said.

Mohbad was married and had a son.

