President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president commended the people of Ekiti State for what he described as their peaceful and orderly conduct during the poll, as well as their decision to renew confidence in the governor.

He also praised security agencies for maintaining law and order throughout the electoral process.

President Tinubu urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue improving the conduct of elections ahead of upcoming polls, including the Osun governorship election in August and the 2027 general elections.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“With his overwhelming victory in the election, Oyebanji has emerged as the first governor in the history of Ekiti State to win re-election back-to-back,” the statement said.

He noted that Oyebanji’s first term recorded progress in infrastructure, agriculture, youth employment, education, healthcare and rural development under the BAO agenda.

According to him, the renewed mandate represents a vote of confidence in continuity, stability and people-centred governance.

The President urged the governor to remain magnanimous in victory and to ensure inclusiveness in the governance process as he begins another term.

He also commended other candidates who participated in the election, urging them to support the governor in the interest of the state.

“It is now time to rally round Governor Oyebanji in the task of taking Ekiti to the next level of governance,” the statement added.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier declared Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the election after he polled 319,224 votes, defeating his closest rivals from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olumayokun Oluyede, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dare Bejide.

The president reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to partnering with the Ekiti State Government in delivering what he described as the dividends of democracy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also prayed for wisdom, strength and good health for the governor as he continues to serve the people of Ekiti State.