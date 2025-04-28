Senate President Godswill Akpabio, an APC member from Akwa Ibom State, endorsed Governor Umo Eno, a PDP member, for re-election in 2027. The governor has also endorsed Mr Akpabio for re-election, a rare political development in the oil-rich state, which the PDP has governed since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Uduak Ikpat, a founding member of the APC, is the leader of the party in his political ward in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He spoke to PREMIUM TIMES about the implication of Mr Akpabio’s endorsement of the governor and what to expect in 2027 in the state.

Excerpts:

PT: You are an ally of former Senator Ita Enang. We want to know if he plans to run for the Akwa Ibom governorship in 2027.

IKPAT: It is a yes and a no situation for now because he has not officially declared. But being one of the insiders, I can tell you he will contest, except there are last-minute changes.

PT: With the alliance between PDP and APC in Akwa Ibom and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio endorsing Governor Umo Eno of the PDP for a second term, won’t that affect Ita Enang’s ambition?

IKPAT: The APC is a political party. To the best of my knowledge, the APC has not spoken about whether it will endorse a governorship candidate of another party. It has not gotten to that. For now, it is just hearsay. The APC has not publicly spoken on the political alignment in Akwa Ibom. Governor Umo Eno has said several times that he is going to support President Bola Tinubu for a second term in 2027.

PT: As the Senate president, Akpabio is the leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom. His utterances are expected to carry a lot of weight, and most likely, everyone will fall behind him in this regard.

IKPAT: That’s true, but politics is very deep. Senator Godswill Akpabio has not spoken officially for the party. He is the leader of the party in South-south, no one can contest that. For now, he has not spoken officially for the party.

PT: How do you mean?

IKPAT: What I mean is that Senator Akpabio has not come out to say that the APC in Akwa Ibom State will not field a governorship candidate in 2027.

PT: So, what have you heard? What has he said?

IKPAT: The senate president has said that if you (Governor Eno) support my president, the president of the country, I will support you; he did not say the APC will support you.

PT: So, what’s the difference?

IKPAT: Yes, he is a political leader, just like me – I am a political leader in my ward. But then I cannot speak for the generality of the party in my ward. It’s not possible. A leader will have to consult with the people, which is normal. Party is supreme, so they say – it is not one man’s affairs.

PT: The information we are getting is that the APC isn’t that united or strong in Akwa Ibom because of the many factions of the party in the state, and that members are not happy with its state.

IKPAT: Politics is what it is. A political party cannot satisfy everybody’s needs. It is not possible for a political party to accommodate (the interests of) all the members…. For now, I can tell you there’s no faction in APC.

PT: Are you satisfied with your party’s state of affairs in Akwa Ibom State?

IKPAT: Of course, I am. APC is one united family. There’s no division. It’s just like when you have a big family, there’s bound to be some misunderstandings and grudges and all of that, but that does not mean that APC is at war.

PT: Many people are commending Governor Eno’s style of politics, which they say has eliminated political fights between the PDP and APC. What is your take on this?

IKPAT: Economic development and prosperity don’t need political war. I commend him. Honestly, his style of politics is one of the best. I can tell you that Akwa Ibom is better off.

