Opeola Oluyede-Abegunde has spent over two decades breaking barriers and driving change in Nigeria’s public health sector.

Now, as Executive Secretary of the Nigeria End Malaria Council (NEMC), she shares with PREMIUM TIMES how her journey, resilience, and leadership philosophy embody this year’s International Women’s Day call to “Accelerate Action” — and why empowering women is key to achieving lasting impact

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Oluyede-Abegunde: Opeola Olanike Oluyede-Abegunde is an experienced public health practitioner with 20+ years of experience in public health programme management.

From 2004 to September 2009, I served as the first Global Fund grant manager for three of the HIV grants to the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

From 2009 to October 2013, I served as the first Programme Manager for the first phase of the Malaria grant from the Global Fund National to the Malaria Control Programme (NMCP).

Amongst other activities, we distributed over 12 million long-lasting insecticide-treated nets (LLIN) in eight states of Nigeria utilising mass campaigns. We also rolled out the use of rapid diagnostics tests (RDTs) in six states and moved the Malaria grant into Phase 2 funding.

Subsequently, I returned to HIV/AIDS programming at NACA in 2013 where I served in several roles and left as the Head of the Resource Mobilisation Division in 2022.

Currently, I am the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria End Malaria Council (NEMC). The council was set up to address the gaps in the National Malaria Elimination Programme’s strategic plan.

I hold a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, Nigeria, Masters in Public Health from Liverpool University, United Kingdom and I’m currently writing my dissertation for a Doctorate Degree in Public Health.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Oluyede-Abegunde: Women leaders inspire and empower others by breaking barriers, showing resilience, and leading with empathy and authenticity.

Their leadership often brings diverse perspectives that challenge the status quo, creating spaces where others, especially women, feel seen, heard, and valued.

By modeling strength, confidence, and compassion, they encourage others to step into their power, take risks, and support one another in the journey toward equality and success.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Oluyede-Abegunde: Women in leadership often bring a collaborative, empathetic approach that fosters inclusivity and nurtures strong team dynamics. Their ability to balance strength with emotional intelligence helps create supportive environments where diverse voices thrive

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Oluyede-Abegunde: When I started, the public health space had a male-dominated leadership structure, making it harder for women to be taken seriously or given equal opportunities.

However, by building strong, diverse relationships with both male and female stakeholders, asserting my presence, and continuously delivering exceptional outcomes helped to level the playing field.

Cultural norms in Nigeria placed extra pressure on me to balance work with family responsibilities, which were especially challenging due to the demanding portfolios I handled.

Establishing boundaries, prioritising self-care, and seeking support from family and colleagues allowed for a better work-life balance.

Also, finding mentors who understood the challenges of balancing these roles was also crucial.

Leading teams that are highly technical or diverse also pose challenges in navigating varying perspectives and achieving consensus.

So, I focused on fostering an inclusive environment, listening to all voices, and leading with empathy to create strong, united teams committed to the common goal of reducing malaria and HIV.

By addressing these challenges with perseverance, collaboration, and a results-driven approach, I hope I have not only overcome the barriers but also paved the way for future women leaders in public health in Nigeria.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Oluyede-Abegunde: Not one moment but moments… Knowing that my leadership contributed directly to saving lives, improving healthcare access, and reducing the burden of HIV and malaria in Nigeria solidified my passion for leadership.

Seeing the positive impact on vulnerable communities and knowing that my efforts were making a real difference reinforced my commitment to the mission of public health.

This sense of purpose and impact has undoubtedly been a cornerstone of my leadership journey.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Oluyede-Abegunde: Believe in your abilities and take bold steps to break through barriers, knowing that your voice and perspective are invaluable. Surround yourself with mentors, stay persistent, and always be ready to learn and grow—”leadership is about impact, not titles” – Robin Sharma.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Oluyede-Abegunde: Balancing the demands of being a CEO with personal life requires setting clear boundaries, prioritising self-care, and delegating effectively to trusted team members.

As a Christian, I rely on my faith for strength, guidance, and balance, ensuring I make time for prayer, family, and personal activities while staying focused on both my professional and spiritual well-being.

PT: This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Oluyede-Abegunde: Accelerate Action” calls for moving beyond talk and driving impactful change, especially for women. As a public health leader, it means taking swift, decisive action to address health challenges and mobilise resources, ensuring timely solutions that empower women and improve their lives.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Oluyede-Abegunde is also a member of WIMBIZ.

