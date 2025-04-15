Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose to 24.23 per cent in March from 23.18 per cent in February 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.

The statistics office said the March 2025 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 1.05 per cent compared to the February 2025 headline inflation rate.

On a month-on-month basis, it said the headline inflation rate in March 2025 was 3.90 per cent, which was 1.85 per cent higher than the rate recorded in February 2025 (2.04 per cent).

This, it said, means that in March 2025, the rate of increase in the average price level is higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in February 2025.

The NBS said the food inflation rate in March 2025 was 21.79 per cent on a year-on-year basis. However, on a month-on-month basis, the Food inflation rate in March 2025 was 2.18 per cent, up by 0.50 per cent compared to February 2025

(1.67 per cent).

Nigeria has experienced a sharp increase in food prices in recent years. This trend worsened in 2023 following President Bola Tinubu’s removal of petrol subsidies and adopting a floating exchange rate for the naira.

This shift has led to a steep increase in the cost of staple food, pushing many Nigerians further into poverty and heightening food insecurity.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The persistent price surge over the past year has led to several farms and businesses closing, with many agricultural producers scaling back their output due to insecurity and unpredictable weather conditions affecting rural areas.

In response, Mr Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food insecurity in July 2023, aiming to combat rising food costs. Despite these efforts, at the time, food inflation has continued unabated.

In July last year, Mr Tinubu unveiled some proactive measures to address skyrocketing food prices in the country. Amongst these is the decision to suspend duties, tariffs, and taxes on importing essential food items such as beans, wheat, and husked brown rice.

In January, the NBS said Nigeria’s annual inflation rate dropped to 24.48 per cent from 34.80 per cent in December 2024 after rebasing.

More details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

