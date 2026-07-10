The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally unveiled Vice President Kashim Shettima as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 presidential election, putting an end to months of speculation over the composition of the party’s presidential ticket.

The unveiling took place on Friday during a ceremony at the Continental Hotel in Abuja, where the presidential nomination forms of President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima were formally presented to the party.

The nomination forms were submitted on behalf of President Tinubu by his Special Adviser on Political and Other Matters, Ibrahim Masari.

Announcing the development in a post on X, APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda described the event as a defining moment for the ruling party, saying it reaffirmed its commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda ahead of the 2027 general election.

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“Today marked another significant milestone in the journey of our great party as I formally received the presidential nomination forms of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, ahead of the 2027 general election,” Mr Yilwatda wrote.

“It was a defining moment that reaffirmed our collective resolve to sustain the Renewed Hope Agenda and deepen the progress already being recorded across the country.”

He said the presentation of the nomination forms by Mr Masari reflected the party’s confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima as they prepare to seek a fresh mandate from Nigerians.

According to him, the ceremony drew a large number of APC leaders and stakeholders from across the country, including the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, as well as Governors Mai Mala Buni, Nasir Idris, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Uba Sani, Babagana Umara Zulum and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, among others.

Mr Yilwatda said the gathering reflected the unity and shared purpose within the ruling party as it prepares for the next general election.

“The atmosphere was one of unity, confidence and shared purpose. As we move towards 2027, the All Progressives Congress remains focused on strengthening its grassroots support, consolidating the achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda and working together to build a more prosperous, secure and inclusive Nigeria for all,” he added.

The formal unveiling effectively dispels months of speculation that President Tinubu could replace Mr Shettima with a Northern Christian in response to concerns surrounding the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

With the presentation of the nomination forms, the APC has publicly reaffirmed its decision to retain the Tinubu-Shettima ticket as it begins preparations for the 2027 presidential election.