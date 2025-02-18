The Edo House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the State Kidnapping Prohibition Law 2025 and approved death sentence for offenders.
The majority leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, had earlier moved the motion for the house to dissolve into the committee of the whole to consider the bill clause-by-clause.
The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Henry Okaka, the member representing Owan East State Constituency.
During the clause-by-clause consideration of the bill, the lawmakers amended the existing law of 2013, which had provided for life imprisonment and confiscation of property used for kidnapping
However, the lawmakers amended the law to provide a stiffer penalty of death and confiscation of property used in the act.
Also, the House passed a bill for a law to repeal the Edo State Electricity Law 2022, establish the Edo state electricity market, Edo State Electricity Regulatory Commission and Edo Electrification Agency.
Meanwhile, the House confirmed Kenny Okojie as the chairperson of the Governing Board of the Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency.
(NAN)
