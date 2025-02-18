President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday congratulated Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on his 60th birthday.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the president described Mr Otti, a respected economist, banker, and politician, as a prominent leader in business circles who has led many successful institutions, including banks.

President Tinubu commended the ongoing transformation in Abia, particularly in infrastructure, education, and the provision of essential facilities to support businesses, especially in Aba, the commercial hub.

He lauded Governor Otti’s enterprising leadership, noting that he was continuing to live up to his impressive career in the private sector as an effective administrator and leader.

ALSO READ: Abia workers praise Otti on new minimum wage

“President Tinubu celebrates the governor’s achievements and wishes him robust health so that he can continue his good work for the people of Abia State and Nigeria,” the statement read.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

