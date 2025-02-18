Aisha Falode has been announced as the Special Advisor on Communications to Dunamis Icon, project consultant to the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF).

Lead Consultant and Co-Chairman of the Main Organising Committee of the festival, Itiako Ikpokpo announced the appointment and said his company is looking forward to adding value to the festival from her rich and extensive knowledge in working with the media departments of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and Federation of International Football (FIFA).

A dynamic leader and accomplished journalist with over 25 years of industry expertise, Falode has proven success in sports media marketing, business ownership, and strategic leadership.

According to Mr Ikpokpo, “the Niger Delta Sports Festival is not just about sports, it’s about our culture, our people and the Youths essentially. Bringing Falode on board will boost our strategic communication of these values because, beyond her professional attainment, she is also from one of the Niger Delta states”.

Ace Sports Journalist, Mitchel Obi is one of the earliest sports personalities to endorse the appointment and congratulate Ms Falode.

“It is the right fit. She ticks all the boxes for the role, firstly in her professional capacity and in her extensive media reach and secondly, she understands the Niger Delta story”, Mr Obi told the NDSF Media.

Pamodzi Sports Marketing boss, Mike Itemuagbor lent his support to the appointment and commended Mr Ikpokpo for the foresight in selecting her.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I must commend my good friend, Ikpokpo for this step. I have worked with Aisha since her days at Africa Independent Television (AIT) in my role as the CEO of Pamodzi, the official marketing partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). She is a thoroughbred and has come a long way from her work in Television to working with the NFF, CAF and FIFA in different media capacities at tournaments”, Mr Itemuagbor noted.

Ms Falode is also the CEO of MSports which specialises in delivering exceptional sports content and impactful marketing campaigns.

She was elected into the Executive Committee of the NFF in 2022 and served as the Director of Competition for the Aisha Buhari Six-Nation Cup.

From 2017 to 2022, Falode served as the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

