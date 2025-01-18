Former Miss Nigeria, Edna Ibru, has died in London after a brief illness. Mrs Ibru, who died on Wednesday, was the wife of the late Felix Ibru, the First Executive Governor of Delta.

She won the Miss Nigeria pageant in 1964 at age 19, which allowed her to represent Nigeria at Miss World, held in the United States in the same year.

Her son, Paul Aidido Ibru, released a statement on Saturday announcing her demise. In the statement, he shared fond memories of his mother and highlighted her many achievements and the impact she had on those around her.

The statement reads, “Our fantastic mother passed into glory on 15 January 2025 after a brief illness. Until her death, she was full of life, and we never expected her to leave us so soon, but we cannot question the will of God in her precious life.

“She was a lover of people, a mediator, a mother to many, outrageously humorous, deeply caring, down to earth, full of stories all of the time, and we will miss her very dearly.”

An accomplished businesswoman, the deceased trained as a fashion designer and hairdresser and owned a hair salon in England called Sherina Hair Care, which she ran for eight years before she closed it down and went into fashion design.

In a 2017 Thisday Interview, when asked, “If you die today, where do you think you will go?” she famously said, ‘‘I am not quite sure but I know I am going somewhere, and I know I will come back (on the day of resurrection). But when I die, what I want is good music’’.

Condolence

Meanwhile, in a related development, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has also expressed sadness about Mrs Ibru’s death, describing it as painful and commiserated with the Ibru family of Agbarha-Otor in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state on the death of their wife and mother.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Festus Ahon, the Governor said Edna Ibru was a loving wife and mother who supported her husband and family in all his noble endeavours.

He said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a great woman of substance, a caring mother and loving wife, Mrs Edna Ibru. The news of her death came to me as a shock, especially now that the family members needed her motherly and wise counsel.

“She was a woman of faith who devoted her time to supporting her husband’s political career, culminating in his election as the first Executive Governor of Delta State.”

The governor prayed to God to accept the soul of the deceased and grant fortitude to the family and friends she left, to bear the loss.

