The Niger State Government has banned heavy duty trucks from driving over a bridge where a petrol tanker fell and exploded on Saturday, killing many people.

Governor Mohammed Bago gave the directive when he visited the scene of the explosion at the Dikko Junction in Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that many people scooping petrol from the tanker died in the accident.

Decrying the recklessness of some drivers, the governor said vehicles coming from Maje should no longer be allowed to climb the bridge, but should drive under it and take a U-turn.

He urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to establish a detachment in the area to enforce his directive, while calling on the transport unions to cooperate with the agency.

The governor described Saturday’s explosion as pathetic but was happy that the fire did not extend to adjoining communities.

He called on the federal government to expedite action on the Minna-Suleja road project, saying the delay in the project contributes to continuous loss of lives.

The governor thanked the agencies that participated in the evacuation of victims from the fiery accident scene.

He said doctors from Minna hospitals will be redeployed to assist in treating the victims receiving treatment at the Suleja General Hospital.

