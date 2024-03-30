The Nigerian Police has arrested eight persons in connection with the killing of six of its personnel who were on a mission in Ughelli, Delta State on 23 and 26 February.

The Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said after intensive investigation, the police first apprehended five suspects and later arrested three others in connection with the ambushing and eventual killing of the personnel.

He said the first set of suspects were arrested at different locations and that they later revealed the locations of the others.

Mr Adejobi said the suspects were arrested following a thorough investigation carried out by the police.

He said the suspects are currently in police custody while the investigation is ongoing.

Me Adejobi said they would be charged to court after investigation.

“The Nigeria Police is deeply saddened by the heinous act of violence against our officers who were diligently performing their duty to protect and serve the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers during this difficult time,” the statement said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how six police personnel were ambushed and killed while on the mission to investigate and rescue three of their missing colleagues in the Ohoro Forest, Delta State.

Read the full statement

PRESS RELEASE

UGHELLI KILLINGS: POLICE ARRESTS 8 FOR GRUESOME MURDER OF POLICEMEN ON OPERATION, DEEPENS INVESTIGATIONS

The Nigeria Police Force has made significant progress in the investigation into the tragic incident that occurred in Ughelli, Delta State on 23rd February, 2024, where officers on a fact finding mission were ambushed, and 26th February, 2024, where other officers on a rescue mission were also ambushed, resulting in the death of six policemen, while six others are still missing in action.

Following intensive investigative efforts, the police have apprehended eight (8) suspects in connection with the brutal ambush attack. Five (5) suspects were initially arrested shortly after the incident, and an additional three (3) suspects have been apprehended, at different locations, following the statements and cooperation of the initially arrested suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to eight (8).

The arrested suspects are currently in custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigation. While the Nigeria Police Force is committed to ensuring that all those responsible for this reprehensible act, and many alike, are brought to justice swiftly and decisively. The Police assures that the suspects will soon have their day in court, with credible evidence, once investigations are concluded.

The Nigeria Police is deeply saddened by the heinous act of violence against our officers who were diligently performing their duty to protect and serve the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers during this difficult time.

We wish to reiterate that killers of our officers in this extant case, and many others, have murdered peace, and none of them will go unpunished.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA

