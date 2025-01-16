The federal government says it does not need the approval of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, on how to tackle the nation’s economic challenges.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this in a statement on Thursday in response to the emir’s speech in Lagos in which he said he would no longer offer advice to the government.

Mr Sanusi, a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had at the 21st Memorial Lecture of Gani Fawehinmi, on Wednesday, said he would no longer offer advice to President Bola Tinubu administration on how to tackle the country’s economic challenges.

Some economic policies of the government, notably the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rates, have subjected Nigerians to hardship since their introduction.

Mr Sanusi, who was recently restored to his position some years after deposition, said initially he tried to help the government but decided not to do so again.

“I have decided not to speak about the economy or the reforms, not to explain anything regarding them. If I explained, it would only benefit this government, and I don’t want to aid this government.

“I chose not to help this government. You see, they are my friends. If they fail to act like friends, I will not act like one,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In his statement, Mr Idris said Mr Sanusi, like any other Nigerian, has the inalienable right to express opinion on how the government is being run, the administration found it amusing that the traditional ruler would not say the truth because of personal interest hinged on imaginary antagonism.

“First, we acknowledge that Sanusi, and indeed any Nigerian, has the inalienable right to express opinion either in form of commendation or criticism on how the government is being ran.

“However, we find it amusing that a leader, more so one from an institution that ennobles forthrightness, fairness, and justice would publicly admit to shuffling off saying the truth because of personal interest hinged on imaginary antagonism,” the minister said.

He noted that it is deeply disappointing that reforms widely recognised as essential by global experts, including Mr Sanusi himself, are now being subtly condemned by him because of shift in loyalty.

Mr Idris noted that given the background of the traditional ruler in economics, he has a unique responsibility to contribute constructively rather than undermine reforms aimed at collective progress because he feels estranged from his “friends” in government.

He urge Mr Sanusi “to rise above personal interests and partisan undertones and prioritise the greater good of Nigerians.”

Read the full statement by the Minister below

Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation

Press Release

WE DON’T NEED SANUSI’S STAMP OF APPROVAL FOR OUR LAUDABLE POLICIES

The Federal Government notes the recent remarks by His Highness, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, regarding the economic reforms introduced under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, at a public event in Lagos.We note the emir’s acknowledgement of the noble initiatives which, he said, he could explain away but for his decision “not to help the government”.

First, we acknowledge that Sanusi, and indeed any Nigerian, has the inalienable right to express opinion either in form of commendation or criticism on how the government is being ran.

However, we find it amusing that a leader, more so one from an institution that ennobles forthrightness, fairness, and justice would publicly admit to shuffling off saying the truth because of personal interest hinged on imaginary antagonism.

It is pertinent to state that Nigeria is at a pivotal juncture where bold and decisive actions are necessary to tackle entrenched economic challenges. This administration has implemented transformative reforms not because they are easy, but because they are essential for securing Nigeria’s long-term stability and growth, as Emir Sanusi had consistently advocated.

The temporary pains currently experienced from these inevitable decisions, as Sanusi himself acknowledged, are “necessary consequence of decades of irresponsible economic management” more than anything else.

These reforms are already delivering measurable progress. The unification of exchange rates has bolstered investor confidence, which has contributed to increased foreign reserves and strengthened Nigeria’s ability to shield itself from external economic shocks.

The removal of the fuel subsidy has freed up significant resources, allowing for greater investment in critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Projections from respected institutions, including the World Bank, show an upward trajectory in Nigeria’s GDP, signaling that our economy is firmly on the path to recovery. Additionally, by addressing inefficiencies, the country has reduced its debt service-to-revenue ratio, creating a more sustainable fiscal framework for future generations.

It is deeply disappointing that reforms widely recognized as essential by global experts—including by Emir Sanusi II himself—are now being subtly condemned by him because of shift in loyalty. His Highness, given his background in economics, has a unique responsibility to contribute constructively rather than undermine reforms aimed at collective progress because he feel estranged from his “friends” in government.

We urge the Emir to rise above personal interests and partisan undertones and prioritize the greater good of Nigerians.

Rebuilding Nigeria requires unity, focus, and sacrifice from all stakeholders. As a government, we urge esteemed leaders to refrain from rhetorics that undermine public trust. Instead they owe it a duty to champion the collective goal of a prosperous Nigeria. This is a critical time for our country, what is needed is collaboration, not unnecessary distractions.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration remains resolute in its mission to lead Nigeria towards economic inclusivity, sustainability, and shared prosperity. The challenges we face demand courage and collective effort, not divisive narratives. This administration is open to constructive dialogue with all well-meaning stakeholders, while remaining steadfast in putting the interests of Nigerians above all else.

Let history record this moment as a turning point—when leaders and citizens alike choose to prioritize the nation’s destiny over personal gain. Together, we will deliver on the promise of renewed hope and a better Nigeria for all.

Mohammed Idris, fnipr

Honourable Minister

January 16, 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

