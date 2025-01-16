The United Arab Emirates President, Mohamed bin Zayed, has accepted Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s invitation to visit Nigeria this year.
The Nigerian leader invited him Wednesday night during their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.
President Tinubu arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday as a guest of the UAE President to participate in the Sustainability Week, a forum for exchanging ideas to support sustainable development worldwide and encourage collective action to address global challenges, such as climate change, water and energy crises.
He delivered Nigeria’s position on climate and other challenges earlier on Wednesday and congratulated the UAE leader for the successful event.
During the discussions, the UAE leader thanked the Nigerian leader for accepting his invitation and expressed the UAE’s determination to strengthen economic cooperation between Nigeria and his country.
The two leaders also explored attracting investment into Nigeria.
President Tinubu said his government’s economic reforms are yielding fruits and called on the UAE to partner with Nigeria to develop the economy.
He said the reforms had stabilised and grown the economy, encouraging foreign investors, including international oil companies, to announce billion-dollar investments, signalling renewed confidence in doing business with Africa’s most populous nation.
President Tinubu thanked the UAE leader for the warm reception he and his aides received since their arrival over the weekend.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Finance Wale Edun, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu accompanied President Tinubu to the meeting at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah bin Zayed; the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Hamdan bin Mohamed and Zayed bin Hamdan accompanied the UAE President.
Other UAE officials at the meeting were: Reem bint Ebrahim, minister of State for International Cooperation; Sultan bin Ahmed, minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Salem Saeed, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
