The Oyo High Court, in Awe, has adjourned for hearing a fresh suit filed by Oyo kingmakers (Oyomesi) against Governor Seyi Makinde and two others on the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo.

The court postponed the hearing till 14 December.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters were joined in the suit as co-defendants.

The claimants in the suit marked, HOY/41/2023, are all High Chiefs with with recognised titles. They are Yusuf Ayoola, (Basorun of Oyo), Wakeel Oyedepo, (Lagunna), Amuda Yusuf (Akinniku), Waheed Oyetunji (Aare Ago Basorun) and Gbadebo Mufutau (Baale Alapo).

The kingmakers filed the suit after they withdrew a similar case which was subsequently struck out.

The fresh suit filed by the claimants came up in court on Thursday.

At the hearing, the claimants’ lawyer, Kazeem Sobaloju, reminded the court that he had two pending applications filed on 1 November on the subject matter before the court.

He said that the counter-affidavit to the notice of preliminary objection and the interim injunction were served on him barely 45 minutes earlier

Mr Sobaloju prayed the court for maintenance of the status quo in spite of the notice of the preliminary objection filed by the defence counsel.

He equally said that he had filed a counter affidavit to the notice of the preliminary objection.

However, the defence counsel, L.A. Abiola, who doubles as the Director, Department of Civil Litigation and Advisory Council in the state Ministry of Justice, assured the court of his preparedness to move the application for his notice of preliminary objection.

He said that they were not, in any way, running away from the legal battle.

NAN reports that all the claimants were present in court.

The judge, Ladiran Akintola, based on the agreement between both lawyers, adjourned the case till 14 December for hearing of the preliminary objection filed by the defence counsel.

Background

The Alaafin of Oyo stool has been vacant since the passing on of the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi in April 2022.

Nearly 19 months since the throne became vacant, there has not been an official announcement of a new monarch by the Oyo State Government, with many blaming the kingmakers for delaying the selection process.

However, a proclamation document and a court judgment seen by this newspaper have shown that the Oyo Mesi selected Lukman Gbadegesin and forwarded the name of the prince from the Agunloye Ruling House to the government since last year.

The kingmakers are asking the court to compel the state government to complete the process of selecting the new Alaafin based on their recommendation.

(NAN)

