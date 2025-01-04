The Police Command in Imo on Saturday said it had smashed a kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate at Umuokanne in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the successful dismantling of the notorious crime syndicate marks the command’s second major breakthrough in less than two weeks.

The command had announced that it killed three suspects and arrested two others at Orogwe in Owerri West Local Government Area of the state during the Yuletide.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, who disclosed Saturday’s feat in a statement, said two suspects were also killed while four victims were rescued during an operation.

“The operation, which took place on January 4, 2025, began when a distress call was received at around 12:00 pm, reporting the abduction of three women and one man in Umuokanne, Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area.

“Acting swiftly on intelligence gathered, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit located the criminals’ hideout.

“Upon arrival, a gunfight ensued between the police operatives and the kidnappers,” he noted.

According to him, the four victims – Carolyn Didia, 42, Ego Odu, 48, Apollonia Ezekwe, 40, and Godwin Ezekwe, 37, were successfully freed.

Mr Okoye also said the police recovered one AK-47 rifle, 21 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and a magazine from the criminals.

“However, two of the rescued victims sustained gunshot wounds from the kidnappers’ bullets during the confrontation.

“They were promptly taken to Oforola Health Centre, where they are now stable and recovering well,” he further disclosed.

The police spokesman reassured residents of the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the state.

He said investigations are currently underway to apprehend any remaining members of the criminal syndicate.

He urged the public to report any suspicious activities to support further efforts to enhance community safety.

(NAN)

