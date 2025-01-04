The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has thanked President Bola Tinubu for finding time to visit the state even as he stated that the AI-driven surveillance network and the Distress Response Squad set up by his administration have redefined safety across the state. Mr Tinubu paid a one day official visit to Enugu State on Saturday during which he commissioned some projects in the state.

In a social media post through his X handle on Saturday night, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah @PNMbah Governor Mbah expressed his appreciation to the President, saying: “Thank you, Mr President, for your support and recognition of our efforts. Thank you for finding time to visit, as we look forward to seeing you again.”

“Today, we welcomed our dear President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT, to Enugu State, where he graciously commissioned several transformative projects executed by our administration. Among the projects commissioned were: 30 completed Enugu Smart Green Schools out of 260 under construction, 60 equipped Type 2 primary healthcare centres across 260 wards, the Enugu International Conference Centre, a hub for global engagement, 90 newly completed urban roads to ease mobility in our cities, and a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre with 150 AI-embedded patrol vehicles for enhanced security,” the governor stated.

Mr Mbah further stated in the post: “The President’s acknowledgment of our efforts underscores the essence of our mission. From our investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure to bolstering security, we are laying a solid foundation for a prosperous Enugu State. These projects reflect our vision to grow Enugu’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion within the next eight years.

“It is a responsibility we owe to our dear people of Enugu State. Security is key to this vision. Our AI-driven surveillance network and the Distress Response Squad have redefined safety across the state. This initiative guarantees peace of mind, ensuring our streets and neighbourhoods remain safe for residents and investors alike.

“I want to assure my dear Ndi Enugu that this is just the beginning. As a government, we shall continue to build the Enugu of our dreams – a hub of opportunity, service delivery, and economic excellence. I wholeheartedly echo the President’s call that the elections are behind us and now is the time to unite and drive our nation forward. Regardless of political affiliations, we can build an Enugu State as well as a Nigeria that serves and uplifts everyone.”

